Mack 10 ft. Lil Wayne and Jim Jones – So Sharp
Mac 10 is working on a new album, “Soft White,” this could be the first single.
Nothing new with this joint… I’m not impressed. Try something new… I would rather here rappers talking about being broke.
jim jones tryna start to be like lil wayne now, always making guest appearances. sad thing is that he’s not AT ALL NICE !!! he’s on dame payroll, like dame said “jim is the bext big thing” so i bet he’s the one making all those calls getting his artist on joints. honestly, what rapper would want that garbage nigga jimmy to be on their tracks?
obviously alot of rappers how could you ask that when he gets so many appearences like what a bad question
if i was mack 10 i would never work with jim jones
thats probably because i am 100% against this nigga
dumb how mack 1-0 and the don mega ain’t on good terms
WSC is that real shit.
MACK10 PROLLY MADE THEZE FAKE BLOODZ JUMP ON THE TRACK WITH HIM !!! I AINT FEELIN 10 ON THIZ DOWN SOUTH BEAT ? IZ DAT A JAZZY PHIZZLE PRODUC-SHIZZLE? TAKE IT BAK 2 DAT WEST OG SHIT MACK10!!!!
What happened with Mack and Cube?
^^^^^yeah what happened?
Mack 10 is a bum doing music with these fake ass bloods… Hes lost all hood passes