Macklemore gets a lot of flack for being a “pop/conscious” rapper, but his latest move is likely to turn that critique up to eleven on the joke-o-meter. Boy band Why Don’t We shared their new video for “I Don’t Belong In This Club” with Macklemore guest starring, and he looks like he could ee their sixth member after the much younger group members don outrageous disguises to sneak into a night spot they clearly aren’t old enough for. Of course, if Mack’s verse is any indication, the club doesn’t think he’s quite cool enough for entry either, as he is forced to “wait in line like everybody else,” despite his celebrity status.

Produced by Studio JKOE and directed by Jason Koenig, the video offers an off-kilter take on the typical night out portrayed by most music videos — and probably a much more honest one. The boys of Why Don’t We make for humorously hapless protagonists, from their goofy disguises and fake IDs to their played-up awkwardness throughout their evening of shenanigans. A bottle of champagne is spilled, their antics clear the dance floor, and nobody can figure out what to do with their hands. It’s all pretty hilarious and weirdly on-brand for a rapper like Macklemore, who’s generally had a decent sense of humor about how he’s perceived by rap fans on the whole. If nothing else, he’s got a bright future ahead of him as the older, wiser, sixth member of Why Don’t We. He wouldn’t be the first rapper to join a boy band.

