Getty Image

Made In America announced its 2019 lineup with Cardi B and Travis Scott back in April, but it looks like the festival’s Roc Nation organizers weren’t done adding high-profile talent for its upcoming iteration — which will still take place at its usual Philly location this Labor Day weekend. Today, the festival announced its latest additions: fiery flautist Lizzo and hometown hero Lil Uzi Vert, among others.

MADE IN AMERICA NEWS! @LILUZIVERT, @lizzo, @gucci1017, #DominicFike, @alinabaraz and MORE join the 2019 lineup! Catch them this Labor Day Weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philly. Get tix now: https://t.co/XxucxUoPSi #MadeInAmerica pic.twitter.com/jYcOVYm9yS — Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) May 15, 2019

Joining them on the updated bill are rappers Buddy, Gucci Mane, IDK, Jay Critch, and Melii, while singers Alina Baraz, Angelica Vila, Dominic Fike, and pop band Charly Bliss join them in rounding out the new lineup. With Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD, Megan Thee Stallion and Tierra Whack already announced, it’s looking like Made In America is becoming even more hip-hop-centric than it was in past years.

Lizzo is coming off the release of her successful new album, Cuz I Love You, which has earned both pop exposure and critical acclaim since landing in late April, while Lil Uzi Vert has been working on his own debut album on Atlantic Records after multiple delays and leaks. He says it’s finished, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it receive a release date sometime before Made In America to maximize his performance.

Lil Uzi Vert and Lizzo are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.