Madonna Ft. Kanye West – Beat Goes On (Produced By Pharrell Williams)

Madonna knows what sounds good; having a record out with Justin Timberlake produced by Timbaland and her album (Hard Candy) dropping next week featuring more tracks produced by Timbo and Pharrell.
download: Madonna Ft. Kanye West – Beat Goes On
Anyway..Madonna is a legend and everybody wants to work with her. I’ve heard this track before. “Beat goes on” got a cool fresh sound and and it gets better each time you listen to the track. This is definitely going to be a hit if they make this a single in the future.
anyway sounds like some 80s crack
ooo i’m lovin this!!! this song just has a dance and feel good kinda vibe!! madonna is doin her thing and i love the beat
IT’S STR8…KANYE DID HIS THING.
I throught this was a Hiphop blog not a Pop or HipPop blog ? Since when is Madonna Hiphop ?
Ahijah
Who gives a fuck if Madonna isn’t hiphop. Everything on this site isn’t 100% hardcore hiphop so get over it.
U WILL GET RUN OUT THE BLOCK FOR BUMBIN THIS!
WTF I feel you! That is the reason Hip Hop is struggling because it has Tunnel Vision when it comes to exploring. Madonna=Big Money and Exposure you fools! Why wouldn’t someone jump on the track. Any rapper would make a track with Madonna if they won’t they are idiots! and the bitch is a Legend…Hip Hop is always trying to take away from people…fools
ANOTHER MADONNA POST LMFAO
REALTALK MAKES ME LAUGH
It’s not about having tunnel vision in hip hop – it’s about pap (pop rap) not being hip hop. The pioneers paved the way for real rappers and hard core rap – not for it to turn into pop rap. Nothing’s wrong with this music, but this is why Nas’ album Nigger or 50’s Get Rich…. doesn’t get appropriate shine during award seasons because it gets bumped by Pop Rap. Include it somewhere else, but not in hip hop because it’s not hip hop, it’s just good (to some) music.
@ WTF Real Talk NY Provides The Latest Hip Hop News ? Where does it mention Pop ? Nowhere this is a second Madonna what part of Madonna is Hiphop ? Just cause she has a track with Kanye don’t make her anyway Hiphop.
@Ahijah
There are a lot of R&B posted here too. I don’t hear anyone complain about Cassies, Alcia Keys..etc latest tracks posted on this site. If you visit this site a lot then you’ll see that not all the things being posted on here are strictly 100% hiphop. Madonna is a legend and her latest track is produced by Pharrell and have Kanye on it so I don’t see anything wrong with this being a topic on RealTalk.
Kanye is TRASH. Madonna is too old. There’s no coming back when you are 50 GAME OVER!
this shit is hot….yall some ignorant fools if u aint fuckin with it just cuz it madonna, good music is good music people, yall be killin with this macho man gangsta shit, gangster is not what u listen to or how u walk or how u talk, its about how u handle yours…..plain and simple of course if u were gangsta u would know that already.
^^^^ NIGGA WHAT DA FUCK ARE YOU TALKIN ABOUT WITH THIS GANGSTER SHIT?
i dont know why no one talked about kanye’s verse.
he didn’t sit right on the beat to me.
like. yeah he was rhyming, and had some images…but the overall verse felt like it just kept going, like wow when is this gonna finish?
it didnt amaze me like most kanye verses.
it just didnt flow right. to sum it up, boring. no energy.
not hatin. it felt flat.
Best madonna song ever, evER! Next single supposs!
