Maff Test – “Story Up & “How It Feels,” ft. Nipsey Hussle

Maff Test ft. Nipsey Hussle – How It Feel
You all said you wanted to hear some new talent so here you go, I’m liking the, “Story Up,” track especially.
Check out other music from Maff Test @ http://www.myspace.com/mafftestmusic
dude looks like a lightskin jaz-o realtalk
@1 lol
Shout out to Nigel for posting something new and nice
keep doing the same thing ;]
dumbest names in hip hop
“Maff Test” n “Head Ice”
lol @ #1
shit go hard, i fucks wit it
@real the name is different though lol hot shit tho