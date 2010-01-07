Maino – 2010 Predictions
What do all of you predict for 2010? Who will be the highest selling Hip Hop artist?
Maino – Tiger Woods
Props Miss Info
I PREDICT THAT BOW WOW WILL BE CONSIDERED THE GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME!
AND TONY TAYO WILL SELL 5 MILLION CD’S HIS FIRST WEEK OUT!
I think once ti gets home its a wrap, if he dont get in trouble he will run the game for a while. Out of all the artists that sell units he is the most balanced, he got lyrics, songs for everybody and he go the female fan base heavy.
Highest Selling Rap Artist 2010
1-Eminem (Relapse 2 – 2.5 Million)
2-Drake (Thank Me Later – 2 Million)
3-Kanye 1.4 Million (only b/c it will come late in the Year)
Best Album of 2010 Lasers (Lupe Fiasco)
Other Rappers that might make some noise if they drop this year
-50 Cent Black Magic LP
-T.I.
-Lil’ Wayne (Tha Carter IV)
T.I IS GOING TO RUN THE GAME !! AND PEOPLE WILL STOP SLEEPING ON J.COLE
I FORGOT TO ADD CHRIS BROWN WILL MAKE A COMEBACK AND RIHANNA WILL GET PREGNANT .NICKI MINAJ BUZZ WILL DIE DRAKE ALBUM WILL BE SUCCESSFUL IF HE STAY ON POINT ( USE HIS COMEBACK SEASON FLOW INSTEAD OF HIS NEW INDUSTRY FLOW ) .. SOME RAPPERS WILL BE MISSING
EMINEM GON SELL THE MOST… DRAKE GON SELL
Banks gon surprise alot of ppl with his album sales(probably gon pull a jadakiss)
J cole will drop a classic that everybodies gon sleep on but then recognize it as a classic later on.
Game will drop a dope album(classic maybe)
Relapse 2 will be better than relapse 1
Detox wont drop…LOL
Tony Yayo would’nt sell even 50k on his first week of sale. He’s to bad and he has not enough fans in the world
Co-Sign with #6..Eminem n Drake gonna sell commercially..n Jay Electronica got the underground on lock g..holla!
