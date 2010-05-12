Manny Pacquiao Wants One More Fight With Floyd Mayweather

05.12.10

Manny Pacquiao & Floyd Mayweather

“Many fans really want me to fight Floyd Mayweather so I asked my Mama if we can give them one more fight, she said okay,” AFP quoted Pacquiao in an interview with broadcaster ABS-CBN. “We spoke yesterday and she said just one last fight, Mayweather.” “Pacman” is rated by Ring magazine as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter on the planet after winning an unprecedented seven world titles at different weight divisions.
via CNN

This would be the biggest fight I can recall in the last 5 years at least, who do you think would win?

