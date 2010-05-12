Manny Pacquiao Wants One More Fight With Floyd Mayweather

“Many fans really want me to fight Floyd Mayweather so I asked my Mama if we can give them one more fight, she said okay,” AFP quoted Pacquiao in an interview with broadcaster ABS-CBN. “We spoke yesterday and she said just one last fight, Mayweather.” “Pacman” is rated by Ring magazine as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter on the planet after winning an unprecedented seven world titles at different weight divisions.
via CNN
This would be the biggest fight I can recall in the last 5 years at least, who do you think would win?
I got money on Money Mayweather, you can never go against the streak. But I do agree this will be the fight of the decade.
This fight is gonna be @the new Cowboys Stadium…BOSS !
I would love to see this fight and if it happens, it’s definitely going down at the Cowboys Stadium. Mayweather streak could be a good or bad thing. Streak may cause too much pressure, then again if he does fight Pacquiao and win (my money is on Pacman) he’ll be the only boxing legend to go undefeated in his boxing career. if that aint pressure, I dont know what is.
Nobody cares about this shit no more…and you guys are falling for the hype just like the promoters predicted LMAO. Boxing is dead.
PACQUIAO all day.. he’s going to break through mayweathers defense and lump that dude up.
Mayweather has to knock him out, they will rob him. They hate him. And this will be the biggest fight since Tyson Holyfield rematch after the ear situation.
Pacquiao is not undefeated do your homework
Loss Rustico Torrecampo KO 3 1996-02-09
Loss Medgoen Singsurat KO 3 1999-09-17
Loss Érik Morales Decision (unan.) 12 (12) 2005-03-19
I can’t see Mayweather fighting this fight outside of Vegas, the PPV buys will be just as high as those “standing room” only tickets they would sell at Cowboy stadium.
After watching Mayweather thoroughly dismantle Shane Mosley, I got Mayweather for this one. He proved that he can take a few punches and stay in there. PacMan has absolutely no defense which is his main issue, he has learned to overwhelm his opposition with a high activity level.
Mayweather will pot shot him from rounds 5 -12 and will probably win most of the rounds. I see a Mayweather win 116 – 112.
The real fight is Paul Williams vs either of these guys. Fight fans and the general public want to see May and Pac but real dedicated fans who want to see these guys challenged want that Williams fight.
Unfortunately Haymon is probably going to do everything in his power to stop a Williams-Mayweather fight since he manages both of them.
Rep Seven City !!
PACMAN!!!
Money Mayweather all day……..
Pac is fast, but, what he gonna do when the dude he fighting is just as fast….
Rooting for my Asian homie Pacquaio man!!!! LETS DO IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
This fight will never go down because manny doesnt want to take that blood test. And if he isnt doing anything wrong why doesnt he want to take a blood test? And I dont want to hear that drawing blood makes me weak bullshit. Thats like not wanting to take a drug test to get a job, then having the excuse “peeing in a cup hinders my work ethic.” And my money is on mayweather. Its funny how everytime mayweather is supposed to fight someone everyones says ” Oh Floyd hasnt fought someone this strong, fast, or elite.” Then come up with every excuse after mayweather wins.
I dunno Mayweather is mister precision but can he implent that cautious pop shot, never go for the Ko style, verses I guy who overwelms ppl with punches at blinding speed?
IS Mayweather Defense > Pac’s Offense ? Shane got to him in two rounds and then Choked.
We all know May can Hit Pac but can he win rounds in his style of Pop shots against and offensive Machine like Manny…
I dunno..And thats why it will be a great fight
@7
stupid fuck. who said pacman was undefeated in this blog comment section?
no one.
you do your homework.
go fetch.
My dude Pacquiao will take the tittle bruh’s.
@7
your a retard same with # 12 your a bigger retard..thats it thats all cause this fight is goin down like your girl on my dick biatchh
Manny will go B-A-N-A-N-A-S On Floyd but Floyd will put in work too
it’s going to be hella of a fight
but i want Manny to win
#4
you’re right, boxing is dead.
which is why mayweather made more $ in the one mosley fight than all of the UFC fighters’ salaries combined for 2009. there is no money in boxing.
Pacquio! That’s a no brainer.
Mayweather all day….I fear for the filipinos though. They hate Mayweather more than anything and will probably commit suicide when Floyd box his ears off.
Not even a close fight…Pac leaves himself open way too much and Mayweather is wrong boxer to do that against…Cotto had perfect gameplan the first two rounds vs Pac but it went to hell once he got touched in round three…Mayweather proved vs Mosley that getting hit will not get him out of the gameplan which is to counter punch the shit out of the filipino…please remember that Pac will the smaller man in the ring by probably 10lbs if not more….the fight will be fought at 147 but Mayweather will come in at 154 or so….Pac struggles to get to 144…..like I said, not even close
PACMAN!!!! I cant stand Mayweather… He talks a lot of shit but hasnt had a real opponent… Just like Roy Jones, the moment he gets faced with a real opponent he runs and eventually someone is going to expose him. Hopefully Pacman
@ #12 Exactly. Manny straight ducked Money before for one of two reasons. He is taking some drug he shouldn’t be taking or he knows like I know that Mayweather has been the best technical boxer on the planet (other then B-Hop…lol) for a long time now. He would whoop Pacman’s ass something terrible. Either one is bad to me so Money Mayweather all day. Don’t forget how he destroyed Marquez. Marquez had a split decision with Pac and many people, myself included, think Pac lost that fight.
still using that drug excuse huh? dude said from day 1 he’d do it with conditions and would absolutely test immediately after the fight. mayweather just starting shit as usual
simple stuff real talk u should quote this………..mayweather’s plan a is his best offense is your aggression….its math…his arms are longer ….he will throw the str8 direct punch down the pipe that punch will not miss cuz there is no room for error on it and the punch will stun the aggressor because the aggressor will be throwing to……………..plan b he will simple use the jab to set up combo;s if pacman is the same size as marquez ……u seen wat happen to marquez i think he landed 5 punches all fight……………ali was the wilt or bill russell of boxing at that time…….floyd is like mj he makes u think he is slacking but he never is his life is that ring……mayweather by knock out ……..manny is another great talent/bull but floyd is talent plus flawless skill that means god given talent and polished dedication ………….mayweather cements his goat status
I dnt like Floyd but Mayweather proved he is a great fighter Mosley almost knocked his ass out the 2nd round he came back and dominated threw the rest of the fight i doubt Pac will beat Mayweather
Hopefully it’ll happen… can’t wait 4 Pac to kick his a$$ and have him running around the ring. No I’m not Asian.
Man #7 you really can’t read. While you’re trying to google Pacman’s boxing career then cut and paste his losses, I was referring to Mayweather. If you’d have a splash of common sense, you would know that I was talking about Mayweather. And as for individuals who talks about boxing is dead, it still lives, its just other sports have emerge to something bigger that attracts other viewers other than boxing. If it was so dead, they wouldn’t have this fight at the Cowboys Stadium, nor would they charge over 70 bucks on pay-per-view.
Mayweather is going to win. Pac’s aggressive style is only going give Mayweather even more opportunities to counter punch his ass. Mayweather is also great to adjust in fights. He can win this fight in so many more ways.
@ 22…Yea floyd hasn’t had a real opponent right……….. Hernandez, Manfredy, Corley, Corrales, Castillo,Judah,Baldomir, Del la hoya, hatton..and now Mosley…
Most of yall know nothing about boxing or have ever laced gloves up…EVER, Floyd was calling Mosley out years ago, he was calling out Casemayor, You guys Probably dont even know who those guys r.
To the Dickfaces that think Paul Williams could Beat Floyd, yall crazy, Styles makes fight and Williams is so succeptible counter punchers… Watch him against Sergio Martinez and tell me if that was Floyd he would have wrapped. Paul Williams my ass, dude lossed to carlos quitana. knock it off
Mayweather ko in the later rounds just like hatton, pacman dissapointed me the last fight against cotti he wasn’t really hurting him with his punches just wearing him down and I don’t see that happening against mayweather because hes just as fast and stonger.
pacquaio is a nice and repectful(im mean he respects people) person inside. that would be my guess tho, but i really admire him.
The drug test thing is not an excuse…here are the facts…Mayweather signed the contract. If Pac was serious he would have signed it as well…nuff said.
To the guy saying Mayweather hasn’t had any real fights….do you actually watch boxing????
1. Corales
2. Mosley
3. Marquez
4. Hatton
5. De La Hoya
6. Judah
7. Castillo
8. Manfredy
All of those are legit.
Why is everyone riding the Manny Pacquiao bandwagon??? Did you people forget Marquez knocking him out? He doesn’t want any of Mayweather’s work.
Maywaether wins easy!!! Manny too flawed but only people who know boxing knows any better. Too bad he gon take a beating in front of his mom’s LMAO!!!
Biggest fight since “Thrilla in Manila” o let’s do it
If pacquaio isn’t faster, mayweather will knock him out. Mark my words. Only way he can win is with speed, cause he damn sure aint stronger
MONEY on MAY
WEATHER MAN !
PRETTY BOY FLOYD FTW
THEN WE WILL SEE THIS FIGHT !!
i damn hope a fucking big match in 2010 LETS GO !!!
MAYWEATHER ALL DAY!!!