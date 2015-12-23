Tisha Campbell-Martin Explains Why There Will Probably Never Be A ‘Martin’ Reunion

It doesn’t look like Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell-Martin are ever going to “pick up the pieces, just pick up the pieces”, and get back together for a Martin reunion. Not that many would blame Tisha, what with all that alleged sexual harassment and physical abuse the actress reportedly suffered at the hands of her co-star. The shocking allegations led to a lawsuit against ol’ Marty Mar and the show’s producers in 1996. It’s also the reason why Tisha was missing in action for most of that horrible last season, which also featured little of Martin, and why there weren’t any scenes of the two together in the series finale.
As one of the greatest shows of all-time, interest for a reunion is about as high as Martin looked in some of the show’s later episodes. Unfortunately, as Tisha recently revealed, a reunion special will probably never happen, and you can blame time and The Brady Bunch for that. The 47-year-old actress told Hollywood Today Live that she doesn’t want to muddle the show’s legacy with a reunion that may possibly turn into a disaster, like The Brady Bunch. No shade, though.
“You don’t want to mess up a good thing,” Tisha said. “No offense, y’all, but, you remember The Brady Bunch reunion? If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” She went on to explain that modern times also makes a reunion difficult, saying, “It was a different time. So, you bring them back with different scenarios and more modern. I think it’s a different world now. We didn’t have cell phones back then.”
That’s a pretty meh answer, but I guess it’s classier than bringing up the alleged abuse and harassment thing.
Did you just say that Martin was one of the best shows of all time?
Your opinion is bad, and you should feel bad.
Martin is one of the funniest shows of all time….It’s a top three black show……
I wouldn’t put Martin in the top 50 best Sitcoms of all time.
Top 3 black shows? In a field with Fresh Prince, The Jeffersons and Cosby?
The cast of Martin wasn’t even on par with Roz from Night Court.
Martin above the Jefferson (IMO). Cosby Show (even given it’s tainted legacy) is still tops followed by Fresh Prince (better show than Martin but not funnier)….Also, it is kinda of amazing that Martin Lawrence never did anything as good as that TV Show. Like his standup was ok, but the TV show provided limits to his ample energy and allowed him to focus his talent. Plus he carried that show like none other (Cast was not as well rounded as it could have been but Martin was that damn good at elevating that show)….
In Living Color was better as well as Roc
Martin is definitely top 10, maybe even top 5. It comes off a bit dated now but a lot of the jokes and banter are still hilarious.
In Living Color good catch, not sure how that one slipped.
top easily, none of the mentioned shows added to the american lexicon, half the slang from the mid 90’s came from the show.
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
like this never happened
Top 5 or 10? Tell me Martin deserves to be mentioned ed in the same breath as any of these: Rosanne, Night Court, Friends, Cheers, Fraiser, Wings, Married With Children, Modern Family, Golden Girls, Bewitched, Hogan’s Heroes, I love Lucy, Honeymooners, All in the Family, The Jeffersons, The Cosby Show, Sienfeld, Family Ties, Drew Carrey Show, Coach, Home Improvement, Big Bang Theory, Everybody Loves Raymond, Mad About You, Fresh Prince of Belair?
That’s 25 off the top of my head that are better. I could throw on 10 more that only ran a few years that were better as well.
@Justin Sturm
Out of all those shows you listed only like 8 good ones. FOH
@justin sturm it’s all about what you relate to. With as many different cultural upbringings one can find in America, it’s difficult to find one type of show that fits all. I’m a black person who can watch and laugh at white shows (my current fave is its always sunny in Philadelphia) but growing up I wanted to see someone who looked like me on the screen and Martin was the greatest show back then followed closely by married with children.
@chrisinHD
all of what you said. the lethal weapon versions of its always sunny are classic and tasteful…Sweet Dee looks 10x better black
Dog, this opinion is dumb as hell lmao. I’m sorry. Nahh, no I’m not lol. Martin is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. The GOAT, to be honest.
@Justin Sturm You can have your opinion but ain’t no way in hell fucking night court and friends are better than Martin. FOH.
You know what, fuck your opinion. Martin is the GOAT.
off with this man’s head.
Martin was better than damn near all those shoes you just named, in fact I’m insulted you comparing that bullshit to Martin, night court,really? You wouldn’t have been able to touch the mokentroll in my crib for obvious reasons.
@Justin Sturm
Wings?!?!?! Are you kidding me. That show is a perfect example of HOW NOT TO write a comedy. Predictable and terrible.
This nigga said “Big Bang Theory”, bruh.
And as far as “I Love Lucy”, the moment where Martin crashed Jodeci’s performance is right up there with the chocolate scene.
dis fool said golden girls…
i knew the martin bashing would bring @J Tinsley out from the shadows.
no martin slander allowed round here bruh.
Seriously….no Martin slander will be tolerated for long around these parts of the Smoking Section. It just will not. Also, I stand by what I said…it is probably the funniest black show and Top 3 Black Show at that.
Given how pitful that last season was and how so far gone ol Marty Mart looked….I am actually fine with no reunion. Tischa recently released a video detailing how extensive abuse has been for her outside of interaction with Martin so I can understand here hesitance. Also, I think all the cast members are at peace with the show’s legacy and would rather not try to update the show for today’s times (Martin is so 90s is quite amazing how much of a time capsule it has become for that era, moreso than Fresh Prince and a few other shows from that time)….
Kinda sad to see a show that great end the way it did, but the same “let’s just do this for the paycheck” approach happens to a lot of shows (Fresh Prince as well given how much Will gave up on the show once his Hollywood career got jumping)….
@JohnQ2Boogie
You should go back and look at some of Martin’s movies. Life, bad boys, a thin line, blue streak, big mamas house, Roscoe jenkins, house party, etc etc. Dude movies were on point.
@James Little
The movies were solid at the time….but more a good number do not hold now (Big Mamas House, Roscoe Jenkins) the in between (Life (which should be better than what it was given that cast)) to the entertaining when not examining to closely (A Thin Line) and the good (Bad Boys (even though so much of it was improvised dialogue around great camera angles) to the great (House Party (moreso for Kid and Play))…..so yeah….
Martin was hilarious… Don’t think it would work now, it’s just a different time with different sensibilities. Most of our fave OG shows would fail today, I think. But those sexual assault and harassment obligations were no joke.
Dontcha know no good!!
they shouldve had some spinoffs, a hustleman tv show, or a rev leon lonnie lust joint
the one spinoff they was working on was the one where Pam was a music exec, and she wanted to be an A&R with one of those interchangeable lightskin cats of the 90’s.
i feel like thats when Living Single came in, the atmosphere was similar to the magazine Queen Latifah had on that show. like a hiphop corporate work place setting.
While I’m here, why didn’t the Wayans Bros get a finale?
And now that I think of it l, neither did Malcolm & Eddie
@TheRisingSON
I’m glad you brought up Malcolm & Eddie. That show is hella underrated.
Quite a few shows did not get proper endings (My Wife and Kids, Moesha, Girlfriends (although in my head, you can do a six degrees of separation to Blackish to make an ending to that Girlfriends) and One on One to name a few). A lot of shows that get an extended run (5 seasons and more) are more hit than miss in terms of getting a proper ending due to a variety of factors….
The reality is most great shows have bad seasons (most notably the final one) The younger generation’s acceptance of Martin is a testament to it’s impact
Martin = Best Black show/sitcom ever