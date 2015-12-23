Tisha Campbell-Martin Explains Why There Will Probably Never Be A ‘Martin’ Reunion

Life Writer
12.23.15 36 Comments
Tisha Campbell-Martin

Hollywood Today Live

It doesn’t look like Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell-Martin are ever going to “pick up the pieces, just pick up the pieces”, and get back together for a Martin reunion. Not that many would blame Tisha, what with all that alleged sexual harassment and physical abuse the actress reportedly suffered at the hands of her co-star. The shocking allegations led to a lawsuit against ol’ Marty Mar and the show’s producers in 1996. It’s also the reason why Tisha was missing in action for most of that horrible last season, which also featured little of Martin, and why there weren’t any scenes of the two together in the series finale.

As one of the greatest shows of all-time, interest for a reunion is about as high as Martin looked in some of the show’s later episodes. Unfortunately, as Tisha recently revealed, a reunion special will probably never happen, and you can blame time and The Brady Bunch for that. The 47-year-old actress told Hollywood Today Live that she doesn’t want to muddle the show’s legacy with a reunion that may possibly turn into a disaster, like The Brady Bunch. No shade, though.

“You don’t want to mess up a good thing,” Tisha said. “No offense, y’all, but, you remember The Brady Bunch reunion? If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” She went on to explain that modern times also makes a reunion difficult, saying, “It was a different time. So, you bring them back with different scenarios and more modern. I think it’s a different world now. We didn’t have cell phones back then.”

That’s a pretty meh answer, but I guess it’s classier than bringing up the alleged abuse and harassment thing.

(Via Hollywood Today Live)

Around The Web

TAGSMartin (TV Show)Tisha Campbell-MartinTV SHOW REUNIONS

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP