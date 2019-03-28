Meek Mill Responded To Bobby Shmurda’s Comments About His New Police Reform Initiative

03.27.19 34 mins ago

Getty Image

Meek Mill has received a lot of positive press for his efforts to reform criminal justice processes and change the way minority populations are policed in this country. In late 2017, the rapper was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison after a Pennsylvania judge determined that Mill had violated his parole. Just a few months later, the state supreme court called for his immediate release after it was decided that Mill had been unjustly convicted. Since then, the rapper has been very active in trying to spur change.

In January, it was announced that the Philadelphia native would be teaming up Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin and Jay-Z to start “Reform Alliance,” a new organization aimed at enacting criminal justice reform policy across the country like the the “First Step Act” passed by Congress in December.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Meek Mill#Jay Z
TAGSBobby Shmurdacriminal justice reformJay Zmeek millReform Alliance
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP