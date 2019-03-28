Getty Image

Meek Mill has received a lot of positive press for his efforts to reform criminal justice processes and change the way minority populations are policed in this country. In late 2017, the rapper was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison after a Pennsylvania judge determined that Mill had violated his parole. Just a few months later, the state supreme court called for his immediate release after it was decided that Mill had been unjustly convicted. Since then, the rapper has been very active in trying to spur change.

In January, it was announced that the Philadelphia native would be teaming up Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin and Jay-Z to start “Reform Alliance,” a new organization aimed at enacting criminal justice reform policy across the country like the the “First Step Act” passed by Congress in December.