Meek Mill is feuding with Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Hotel at the moment, but it looks like that beef could reach an amicable end soon.

Mill previously claimed the “racist as hell” venue didn’t allow him onto the premises. The hotel fired back by saying Mill got into a fight with security guards, an assertion that Mill denied. The hotel then said Mill was forbidden from entering because they were at capacity, an excuse that Mill said “doesn’t make sense.” Mill’s lawyer said he is planning on filing a lawsuit against the hotel, adding, “I’m going to take this place down because of what they did.”

Apparently, though, that proposed legal action might not happen at all. TMZ reports that the Cosmopolitan is planning on making a “significant public apology,” in which they’ll express regret over the situation and take the blame. In turn, Mill is supposedly ready to put this matter behind him, as he will accept the apology and move on.

Mill recently received support from Swae Lee, who claimed he had a similar experience at the hotel, saying, “”I feel him a hundred percent. I was just there and they’re really aggressive for no reason.”

