Meek Mill is in the middle of a major beef with Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Hotel, after he alleged the “racist as hell” venue didn’t allow him onto the premises. The hotel responded by saying Mill got into a fight with security guards, which Mill denied. The hotel then said Mill was barred from entering because they were at capacity, a claim that Mill said “doesn’t make sense.” Mill’s lawyer said he is planning on filing a lawsuit against the hotel, and added, “I’m going to take this place down because of what they did.”

It looks like Mill now has another supporter in his feud with the Cosmopolitan. A TMZ cameraman caught up with Rae Sremmurd member Swae Lee last night, and asked him about the Mill situation. Lee pledged his allegiance to Mill and said he can relate to his experience: “I feel him a hundred percent. I was just there and they’re really aggressive for no reason.”

Lee didn’t elaborate much on what happened to him, but when asked to share a message about establishments demonstrating a prejudice against the hip-hop community, he said, “I want you to remember we’re all people, and that hip-hop is the new pop. Embrace it. Embrace it because the sh*t’s taking over.”

Meanwhile, it was just revealed that Mill and Travis Scott are set to co-headline Lil Wayne’s Lil Weezyana festival this year.

