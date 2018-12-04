Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The summer of 2015 was a contentious time in the hip-hop community: The feud between Drake and Meek Mill was at its apex with the release of Drake’s Grammy-nominated diss track “Back To Back,” and it felt like their differences were irreconcilable. That turned out to not be the case, though, as the two have since squashed their beef when Drake brought Meek out on stage during a Boston concert in September. As further proof that everything is alright between the two rappers, Meek visited Funk Flex on Hot 97 and freestyled over “Back To Back.”

Meek also told Flex that his reconciliation with Drake is for real, saying, “100 percent, yeah, we kicking it every day on the phone. We ain’t just, like, fake squash the beef. He did what he needed to do. He held it down.”

For even further proof that the animosity between Meek and Drake is gone, Drake appears on Meek’s new album, Championships. The holidays seem to have Meek in a feud-ending mood, since he also just got good with The Game.

He may have just started something with Ellen Degeneres, though, when he visited her show and beat her at ping-pong recently.

Watch Meek Mill’s freestyle above, and read our review of Championships here.