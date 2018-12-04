Meek Mill Proves That He And Drake Are Cool Now By Freestyling Over ‘Back To Back’

12.04.18 1 hour ago

The summer of 2015 was a contentious time in the hip-hop community: The feud between Drake and Meek Mill was at its apex with the release of Drake’s Grammy-nominated diss track “Back To Back,” and it felt like their differences were irreconcilable. That turned out to not be the case, though, as the two have since squashed their beef when Drake brought Meek out on stage during a Boston concert in September. As further proof that everything is alright between the two rappers, Meek visited Funk Flex on Hot 97 and freestyled over “Back To Back.”

Meek also told Flex that his reconciliation with Drake is for real, saying, “100 percent, yeah, we kicking it every day on the phone. We ain’t just, like, fake squash the beef. He did what he needed to do. He held it down.”

For even further proof that the animosity between Meek and Drake is gone, Drake appears on Meek’s new album, Championships. The holidays seem to have Meek in a feud-ending mood, since he also just got good with The Game.

He may have just started something with Ellen Degeneres, though, when he visited her show and beat her at ping-pong recently.

Watch Meek Mill’s freestyle above, and read our review of Championships here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake Vs Meek Mill#Meek Mill#Drake
TAGSBack To BackDrakeDrake vs Meek Millmeek mill

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP