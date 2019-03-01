Getty Image

Meek Mill surprised fans with a special guest appearance from his newly-reconciled rap brother-in-arms Drake during his Motivation Tour stop at the Hollywood Palladium last night, leading Drake to declare that despite Soulja Boy’s protests to the contrary, Meek definitely had the biggest comeback of 2018.

In fact, he said as much between exuberant performances of “Going Bad” and “Sicko Mode,” telling Meek in front of the assembled crowd: “You definitely had the best comeback of all-time.” Drake was just one guest of many; over the course of his 90-minute performance, Meek also brought out Melii, Nipsey Hussle, PNB Rock, and YG. While Nipsey and YG ripped through a performance of “Last Time That I Checc’d,” PNB Rock joined Meek for his lower key Championships single “Dangerous,” while Melii, of course, rocked her verse from “Wit The Sh*ts (WTS).”

Soooo Drake at Meek Mill show at The Palladium pic.twitter.com/WaedxJItpA — Aaron Smarter (@AaronSmarter) March 1, 2019

Drake and Meek’s tumultuous relationship returned to its former state last year, shortly after Meek was released from prison. Before they reunited onstage, the pair traded darts after Meek’s late-night rant about ghostwriters forced a wedge between the two. However, some things are apparently bigger than rap and Meek’s harrowing experience with the prison system seems to have reminded them both of that fact. They’re back on road and have since made other appearances on each other’s tours and beats.

Meek Mil’s triumphant comeback album, Championships, is out now via Maybach Music Group and Atlantic Records.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.