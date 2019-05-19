Getty Image

Meek Mill has been working closely with Jay-Z since his release from prison last year. Jay-Z supported Meek’s release and both the rappers have done extensive charity work aiming at prison reform. Meek and Jay-Z even started a foundation that seeks criminal justice reform. Meek has hinted that his work with Jay-Z will go a step further and add another big name to their roster. Meek said a new project is in the works with Jay-Z and Eminem.

In a tweet ahead of his SNL appearance with DJ Khaled, Meek Mill said that he was making “power moves” with Jay-Z and Eminem.

I’m making power moves wit jay & em #levels — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 18, 2019

It’s not clear if these “power moves” are musical or philanthropic in nature, but a team of the three rappers will surely make waves. Meek hasn’t worked closely with Eminem in the past, so this new project is intriguing.

Meek Mill made an appearance on Saturday’s SNL with DJ Khaled, SZA, and John Legend to pay tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Khaled’s new album that dropped Friday, Father Of Asahd, had many big names featured including Jay-Z and Big Sean. All proceeds from Khaled’s most recent music video “Higher” with John Legend and Nipsey Hussle went to Nipsey’s children Emani and Kross.