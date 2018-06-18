Getty Image

Today, Meek Mill was in front of controversial Judge Genece Brinkley for the first time since being freed from his 2-to-4-year prison sentence in May. He was in court for an evidentiary hearing to determine whether he would receive a new trial for his 2008 drug and gun case — which has been behind his decade-long probation. There was a chance that the rapper could have been re-incarcerated if Brinkley ruled that a new trial would take place, but she didn’t rule anything today. Philly Tribune reporter Phillip Jackson stated on Twitter that a new hearing would be set, and the deadline to do such is June 30th.

https://twitter.com/phillej_/status/1008802525607268352

Meek Mill speaking at a rally after his hearing today: pic.twitter.com/j2Udqk1zg0 — Phillip Jackson (@phillej_) June 18, 2018

Before and after the hearing, the rapper attended a rally outside the courtroom with hoards of supporters and assorted media. “I got to go to court and finish fighting for my freedom,” he told the throngs of advocates (like fellow Marc Lamont Hill and Philly rap icon Freeway) who have been in his corner during that battle for liberation. Those advocates join prominent figures like Jay-Z, New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, Philadelphia Sixers owner Michael Rubin and others who raised awareness of Meek’s unjust probation violation sentence. After the hearing, Meek said that he “came into the [hearing] not thinking anything good was gonna happen” and “it was what I thought it was,” which means that Brinkley may be staying true to her reputation as a hard-nosed judge, despite the relative lack of evidence in the case besides testimony from a corrupt ex-cop who can’t even testify in any new trial.

Meek’s lawyers and others have noted that Brinkley’s demand for an evidentiary hearing based on a PCRA (post-conviction relief act) petition is exceedingly rare. In April, Philly Magazine reported that there was a second cop who testified that Meek pointed his gun at officers, which may be what’s holding up a verdict on whether to go forward or not.

After being released – and attending the Sixers’ playoff game against the Heat – Meek has been a staunch advocate for criminal justice reform, planning an Amazon documentary and telling his story to nearly every major media outlet including NBC. There was a report that he was going to be on President Donald Trump’s criminal justice reform panel, but he quelled that speculation by saying he never intended to go to the White House, regardless of an alleged call by Jay-Z. For now, he will likely continue to advocate for justice for himself and others.