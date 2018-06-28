Meek Mill Once Again Files To The Pennsylvania Supreme Court To Remove Judge Brinkley From His Case

#Meek Mill
06.28.18 38 mins ago

Getty Image

In the wake of being denied a new trial, Meek Mill and his legal team are continuing the fight to get controversial Judge Genece Brinkley off of his case. Meek’s lawyers had previously petitioned the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remove Brinkley from the case due to a collective belief that she was “enamored” with Meek, but the request was denied. They’re now trying to remove Brinkley, because, as Meek’s legal team stated via e-mail she acted “like a prosecutor, not a judge” during his recent evidentiary hearing. They cited her “hostile” cross-examination of Philadelphia Lawyer Bradley Bridge, who previously wrote an affidavit noting the exceeding rarity of Brinkley’s request for an evidentiary hearing.

They also allege that she laughed at Bridge’s testimony, and criticized the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office for their handling of Meek’s case. Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner agreed with Meek’s legal team that the 31-year-old rapper deserves a new trial due to the sole witness in his case being a corrupt cop who may have framed Meek and lied about having a gun pointed at him.

The filing is the latest juncture in a case that seemed headed for a simple resolution when Meek was freed in May, but continues to twist and turn, largely due to the persistence of Brinkley.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Meek Mill
TAGSmeek mill

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP