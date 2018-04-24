Getty Image

Meek Mill is free today, according to Fox 29 Philly, thanks to an order from the Philadelphia Supreme Court. According to Fox 29’s report, the PA Supreme Court ordered the lower court to immediately grant bail to Meek, who was being held after being sentenced to 2-to-4 years in prison for violating his parole late last year. He’s currently awaiting re-trial after many suspicious details of his original case were revealed over the course of his legal battle.

#Breaking: @SupremeCtofPA rules lower court must immediately issue an order releasing @MeekMill on unsecured bail. Bail conditions to be same as before. Stay with @FOX29philly for updates. pic.twitter.com/HzAJen5pCt — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) April 24, 2018

The “Order Granting Application for Bail” appeared in a docket for the state’s top court, reading, “The Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County is DIRECTED to immediately issue an order releasing Petitioner on unsecured bail.” The bail conditions are ordered to be identical to those of his original probation “prior to August 1, 2017.” Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers exuberantly posted to his Instagram just moments ago that he is “on the way back to pick him up as we speak” after visiting him with comedian Kevin Hart.

Meek’s status has been in doubt for months, but the outlook was positive after it was revealed that the original arresting officer of Meek’s first case over ten years ago was on a District Attorney’s office “do not call” list due to suspected corruption. In fact, three men were recently released as a result of the officer’s suspect testimony being invalidated, calling into question Meek’s continued incarceration.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rahmeek Williams, has been battling the Philadelphia court system since he was 19 years old. He’ll be 31 in two weeks. His feelings on his freedom? Read them below.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018