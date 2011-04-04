Meek Mill ft. Rick Ross – Tupac Back
Maybach Music’s, Meek Mill,” drops a new track with his CEO Rick Ross entitled, “Tupac Back.”
Props ThaEmbacy
Meek Mill ft. Rick Ross – Tupac Back
Maybach Music’s, Meek Mill,” drops a new track with his CEO Rick Ross entitled, “Tupac Back.”
Props ThaEmbacy
before I even play this song I just want to say fuck these bitch ass niggas.
hot meek millz killin it for philly
hey guys ! now I think im Tupac … but just for today, tomorrow I will be Will Smith.
tupac back lets pop bottles…
this guy ross really needs to stop thinking his living in a fantasy world he thinks his everybody come on U FAT ASS NIGGA STOP WITH UR FAKE ASS LIES U FUCKING JOKE u were and never will be hood u fake law enforcement working ass nigga
Ahhhhh (Braxton voice)
What do we have here…oh the usual suspect (step over meek)…Mr. Big Meech, Larry Hoover, Albert Anastasia, Freeway Rickey, Tony Montana, and all the drug kingpins to ever walk on this earth hmmm u buddy have SELF ISSUES you really should seek therapy to find who you REAALY are the identity crisis is just pathetic fam, look we all know the maybach crew is a new gimmick to take some of the spotlight off your fat greasy fraudulent ass, but we see right through your typical cliche ass…retire big homie the commercial cornballs, 95% of bloggers, rich suburban kids, and squares still fuck wit u, truth be told the REAL ppl been done with you since 50 lifted your skirt and showed that pussy…OINK OINK bacon boy
Ahhhhh (Braxton voice)
What do we have here…oh the usual suspect (step over meek)…Mr. Big Meech, Larry Hoover, Albert Anastasia, Freeway Rickey, Tony Montana, and all the drug kingpins to ever walk on this earth hmmm u buddy have SELF ISSUES you really should seek therapy to find who you REAALY are the identity crisis is just pathetic fam, look we all know the maybach crew is a new gimmick to take some of the spotlight off your fat greasy fraudulent ass, but we see right through your typical cliche ass…retire big homie the commercial cornballs, 95% of bloggers, rich suburban kids, and squares still fuck wit u, truth be told the REAL ppl been done with you since 50 lifted your skirt and showed that coochie…OINK OINK bacon boy
how would 2Pac feel about this guy making a song about him ?
I could only imagine.
Y’all really hating on here the outlaws already co signed this jawn on twitter so if they don’t have a problem with this song y’all shouldn’t. Stop hating crab I’n the bucket a** ni**as.
@MeekMill @rickyrozay appreciate tha luv to big homie that jawn ridin! I smell a Outlaw remix #OutlawLuv #MakaveliLiveOn
dude its over fa you you can never be tupac pac hate police an you rap about the same shit over an over first you big mech then mc hammer now you pac you need to take your self to jail bitch nigga 50cent put ya ass out the game shyne dont like either wayne gota stop making songs wit you bitch nigga put on your real out fit an stop playin officer you never gone be a boss its over lame
shit is fire, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all, all this hate comments its just unnecessary
this is disgusting get tupacs name out ur mouth…ur not on his level, your not the voice of a generation
ross and all of MM need to be shot
was not feeling this shit at all……
I got a big belly
HUhhhhhhh
I’m pretty heavy
Huhhh
shit is scary
huhh
im trippin heavy
im so fuckin tipsy
i swear to god
sip of henny got me thinkin big like makaveli
HUUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
I got a big belly
HUhhhhhhh
I’m pretty heavy
Huhhh
shit is scary
huhh
im trippin heavy
im so fuckin tipsy
i swear to god
sip of henny got me thinkin big like makaveli
HUUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
Did Anybody even really listen to what they sayin this shxt is hotMeek really puttin on fuck yu hating as niggas SW philly
LMFAOOO @ the “i got a big belly” freestly eor w/e the fk it is. i read it like 5 times lol
is it me or does the part after the 20ish second sound like this..flow wise:
Your homey Hov’ in position, in the kitchen with soda
I just whipped up a watch, tryin to get me a Rover
Tryin to stretch out the coca, like a wrestler, yessir
Keep the Heckler close, you know them smokers’ll test ya
DAMN MEEK GONNA LET ROSS END HIS CAREER B4 IT EVEN BEGIN, I WOULD NEVER SIGN WITH ROSS
No….nobodys screaming tupacs back Especially when this shit is playing Smh
you dumb whining ass bitches they are paying homage to tupac ! fuck you dumb niggas man pac would be happy
fuck y’all hatin azz niggaz…meek go hard on every track he do n im not even on no dickeatin shit im jus speaking it how it is and half the niggas out here talkin shit don’t kno not a damn thing about music…jus cuz u listen to fuckin big sean n nas n shit don’t mean u kno music like get a fuckin clue cuz
THIS NIGGA IS STRAIGHT ASS!!!!!!! FUCK YOU BITCH ASS NIGGAS THAT LIKE THIS BULLSHIT!! PAC WOULD NOT BE HAPPY DUMB ASS!
Where is RealTalk dickriding this post at??
pac in rollin in his grave at this cop omg tupac really get the fuck outta here
im glad im from the state property era, cause you kids like a guy who use to be a C.O but now talks about being a drug king pin now tryna be a GOD, ross is a homo
All yall stop fuking bitching..the song hot if you think other wise you all are fucking clownzzzz,,1 thing about meek mill is he spit real shit everytime…they paying homage to tupac its hot regardles..stop hating get off dey dick and get money
smh… ross sound is monotonous!!! and he’s pushing it with songs about other people…
if pac was still here these niggaz would be non existent!!!!!!am sick and tired of these fake ass gangsta wannabe rappers…….
Tupac is dead. Get off the dick. All this shit is weak. Fuck ya’ll.
funny as hell Officer Ricky, 2pac was singing about you too in ‘Picture me Rolling’
I am a skinny white guy but if I ever see RR I’m goanna start swinging fo sure! The fat CANCER of Gangster Rap
PAC WAS 25 WHEN HE DIED AND WILLIAM IS 35 AND NO WHERE NEAR A LEGEND. HE WILL ONLY BE REMEMBERED FOR BEING A JOKE AND THE LAUGHING STOCK OF HIP HOP. I WONDER HOW MUCH HE PAYED THE OUTLAWZ?????????????????????????????
how comes the outlawz tupacs REEAL homies aint say nutttin bout the track was fiiireee!! why even click on this post it says in big letters RICK ROSS FEAT MEEK MILLZ soo i kno its curtis paying bloggers or yall just dont like to see ross at the top . roooozaaaay
To quote the best rapper alive (IMMORTAL TECHNIQUE) with his song Obnoxious
You know what the fuck I think is just pathetic and gay
when niggaz speculate what the fuck ‘Pac would say
you don’t know shit, about a dead mans perspective
and talking shit will get your neckbone disconnected
disrespected niggaz don’t show no love
why you trying to be hardcore, you fucking homo-thug!!!
Now that is some RT right there!
only good rapper to come outta Philly is Cass. looks like it’s gon be that way for a while too.. this Geek Jill’s kid is garbage.
And someone needs to tell Officer Ricky that Pac was never down with the pigs.
this shit is fuckin terrible
A Young – I noticed the same thing about that part of the song. Good ear.
Goofy ass song shits pretty wack.. watever tho I think the 96 pac would have their heads but the 2011 mature CEO/Actor 2pac wouldnt care.
Disgraceful
This nigga worst than The Game with all the name dropping. Last mixtape this nigga was BO DIDDLEY. Now he 2pac??????
FIRE….Niggaz Need To LISTEN & Stop BITCHIN’…They Payin Homage…..TUPAC BACK!
TUPAC HAS STATUES OF HIM IN GERMANY!!!! HE DOESNT NEED THIS TYPE BULLSHIT HOMAGE…^^^ GOOFY!
HORRIBLE. ALL THESE HALF BRAINS DISRESPECTING A REAL MAN. DAMN SHAME. A BUCNH OF MONEY HUNGRY PATHETIC SHELLS OF MEN.
AND THE SUPPORTERS, JUST FOLLOWERS, IDIOTS.
NEVER GET THE SUPPORT OF THE TRUE INTELLIGENT.
And so damn wat the outlaws co-signed it they desperate asses gone ride wit any fuckin thing if thats the case they prolly just lookin for a deal. THEM NIGGAS WASNT ALL THAT FUCKIN GOOD BUT A FEW TIMES NO WAY PAC WOULD SPAZZ OUT THEN THEY COME MUMBLE OFF BEAT ON THE TRACK U DROWN THEM OUT TIL PAC COMES BAC ON THE 4TH VERSE TO SAVE THE SONG.
This song just plain sucks.
fake ass m.c correctional officer nigga im willin to bet pac wouldnt even fuck wit you clown any nigga that been to prison aint got no love fo no hoe ass correctional police. jeezy, E- 40 MAINO.THE REALEST IN IT.
woooweee, how old are some of you clowns. Let me guess 16 17 19 maybe 22. Wow, Fake or Real, its business you dumb fucks. This dude Rick Ross is a money-maker. The cars and homes and cash is real dickheads. The records sales are real dickheads. I just bought his shit. Real or Fake….its entertainment, like some of you funny motha fuckas
this d.c nigga sounds like a fuckin clown. ross aint holdin cash like u think playboy. dont believe that fake ass lifestyle its all fake but they brainwashing dummies to think they real
youll never bring tupac back, pac was real, you officer ricky got C.O. on his resume, fake ass studio gangsters need to quit that shit fat boy, real reconize real an you aint