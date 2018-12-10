Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Now that Meek Mill is a free man, he’s been making the most of his time. He recently released his new album Championships, and now he’s dropped off a video for the album-opening track “Intro.” The clip consists mostly of different shots of Meek rapping at the camera while surrounded by a group of people, with the video picking up in intensity as the song begins to takeoff.

As the title makes obvious, the song introduces the rest of the album and really sets the tone. That’s made abundantly clear during the spoken portion at the very start: “We in the championship / We was down 3-1,” he says, implying that the deck wasn’t stacked in his favor, but regardless, he’s persevering and seeing success in spite of the odds. That’s something he addresses more specifically on the album’s title track, saying, “We had to beat the streets / Beat the system, beat racism, beat poverty / And now we made it through all that, we at the championship.”

Watch the “Intro” video above, and read our review of Championships here.

Championships is out now via Maybach Music Group.

