Meek Mill Said He And J. Cole Have A Collaboration Coming Very Soon

via Twitter

Back in October, Meek Mill posted a photo on Instagram of he and J. Cole in the studio together. This, of course, jumpstarted the rumor mill about a potential forthcoming collaboration between the artists.

Prior to the photo, the only time the pair had ever appeared on a song together was on 2013’s “Black Grammys” alongside Wale and Rockie Fresh. At the time, many anticipated that the collaboration would appear on Meek’s then-forthcoming Championships. However, the album came and went, and there was still no sign of a track with Cole.

On Friday, thanks to an impromptu #AskMeek AMA that the rapper held on Twitter, we have a better idea of when the rapper’s fabled collab with the J. Cole may arrive. One fan wrote in, “What’s up with the Cole feature that pic on the gram had me hella excited !”

“I’m waiting for cole” Meek replied simply. Another asked, “when you & @JColeNC gone body bag an instrumental???” To this, however, Meek gave a more tantalizing response, “Very soon I can’t wait to go bar for bar wit cole he be on some shit!”

Very soon I can’t wait to go bar for bar wit cole he be on some shit! https://t.co/d29NEDvaWi — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 15, 2019

Both Meek and Cole have been keeping themselves busy recently. Late last month, Cole released his latest single “Middle Child.” And next Tuesday, Meek will embark on an 18-stop U.S. tour.