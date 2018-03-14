Getty Image

In a twisted sense, the criminal justice reform movement needed a high-profile case like Meek Mill’s to occur just to further their point that the injustice should no longer occur. Though he’s facing an April appeal, the Philly rapper is still incarcerated on a 2-4 year probation violation that everyone from Jay-Z to the Philadelphia Sixers to journalist/activist Van Jones acknowledges is egregious.

Meek was violated by Judge Genece Brinkley for riding a dirtbike in Harlem and for a brief disagreement in a St. Louis Airport. Both cases were thrown out – but unfortunately, the probation that he’s been dealing with his entire adult life persisted. If that’s not bad enough, his probation nightmare has been sustained by people with their credibility in question, from Judge Brinkley to his onetime probation officer to his arresting officer.

Officer Reginald Graham was the lone witness in his 2009 gun and drug possession case and was found to be on a recently revealed list of corrupt officers who Philadelphia won’t even let testify anymore. It’s likely he stretched the truth to convict Meek. That fact is what his lawyers, activists, and family – including his mother – hammered home yesterday at a #FreeMeekMill panel in Philadelphia. His mother, Kathy Williams, put pressure on Philadelphia DA Krasner to “step in” on his case with a tearful, heartbreaking speech that exposed the despair that the loved ones of incarcerated individuals carry every day.