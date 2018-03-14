Meek Mill’s Mother Kathy Williams Makes A Tearful Plea For The Philadelphia DA To ‘Step In’ On His Case

#Meek Mill
03.14.18 5 hours ago

Getty Image

In a twisted sense, the criminal justice reform movement needed a high-profile case like Meek Mill’s to occur just to further their point that the injustice should no longer occur. Though he’s facing an April appeal, the Philly rapper is still incarcerated on a 2-4 year probation violation that everyone from Jay-Z to the Philadelphia Sixers to journalist/activist Van Jones acknowledges is egregious.

Meek was violated by Judge Genece Brinkley for riding a dirtbike in Harlem and for a brief disagreement in a St. Louis Airport. Both cases were thrown out – but unfortunately, the probation that he’s been dealing with his entire adult life persisted. If that’s not bad enough, his probation nightmare has been sustained by people with their credibility in question, from Judge Brinkley to his onetime probation officer to his arresting officer.

Officer Reginald Graham was the lone witness in his 2009 gun and drug possession case and was found to be on a recently revealed list of corrupt officers who Philadelphia won’t even let testify anymore. It’s likely he stretched the truth to convict Meek. That fact is what his lawyers, activists, and family – including his mother – hammered home yesterday at a #FreeMeekMill panel in Philadelphia. His mother, Kathy Williams, put pressure on Philadelphia DA Krasner to “step in” on his case with a tearful, heartbreaking speech that exposed the despair that the loved ones of incarcerated individuals carry every day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Meek Mill
TAGScriminal justice reformmeek mill

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP