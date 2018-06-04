Meek Mill’s legal team is continuing their efforts to have the controversial Genece Brinkley removed as presiding judge in his case. The newly freed Meek and his legal team believe the Judge is “enamored” with Meek, a circumstance which has played out with Meek’s unwarranted 2-to-4-year sentence for probation violation and an alleged request for Meek to mention her in a song. The judge is currently under investigation by the FBI, but Meek’s team would rather not wait that long. Today they sent a motion to Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court to have Brinkley removed from the case as soon as possible.
Meek is awaiting a new trial in his 2008 gun and drug possession case, and the team is skeptical of her capacity to preside over it in a neutral, professional manner. Brinkley ordered Meek to a Post-Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) evidentiary hearing upon his release from jail last month, despite the Philly artist having Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner’s support. The move was seen as unnecessary because the main witness in the 2008 case has since been found to be on a Do-Not-Testify list. Meek’s team filed an affidavit with testimony from Philadelphia Lawyer Bradley Bridge who noted that he’s filed over 2,000 PCRAs and never had a judge order an evidentiary hearing. Brinkley has, however.
Meek’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told us the following in a statement:
“Judge Brinkley’s conduct since the time of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Meek — including inappropriately commenting on his case through her lawyer, treating him differently than the thousands of other uncontested PCRAs and stating under oath that she has in the past and may in the future be disabled from performing her job — necessitates her immediate removal from this case. We have now asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to do just that so that Meek can be treated the same as all other similar defendants have been treated in the past.”
