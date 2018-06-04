Getty Image

Meek Mill’s legal team is continuing their efforts to have the controversial Genece Brinkley removed as presiding judge in his case. The newly freed Meek and his legal team believe the Judge is “enamored” with Meek, a circumstance which has played out with Meek’s unwarranted 2-to-4-year sentence for probation violation and an alleged request for Meek to mention her in a song. The judge is currently under investigation by the FBI, but Meek’s team would rather not wait that long. Today they sent a motion to Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court to have Brinkley removed from the case as soon as possible.

Meek is awaiting a new trial in his 2008 gun and drug possession case, and the team is skeptical of her capacity to preside over it in a neutral, professional manner. Brinkley ordered Meek to a Post-Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) evidentiary hearing upon his release from jail last month, despite the Philly artist having Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner’s support. The move was seen as unnecessary because the main witness in the 2008 case has since been found to be on a Do-Not-Testify list. Meek’s team filed an affidavit with testimony from Philadelphia Lawyer Bradley Bridge who noted that he’s filed over 2,000 PCRAs and never had a judge order an evidentiary hearing. Brinkley has, however.

Meek’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told us the following in a statement: