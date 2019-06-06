Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Megan Thee Stallion‘s star has been rising fast over the last few months. Before the release of her acclaimed debut full-length, Fever, some of the Houston rapper’s most impressive bars came from radio freestyles, where she showed off her quick wit and killer confidence.

Meg hit a real milestone on Wednesday, appearing for the first time on Sway In The Morning and treating listeners to a new freestyle. DJ Wonder spun a challenging beat — Snoop Dogg’s “Paper’d Up,” already a sample of Eric B. and Rakim’s “Paid In Full.” Meg did the legends proud with her freestyle, though, delivering some effortless bars about her public perception and why she shouldn’t be underestimated.

“I don’t need that sentimental sh*t / I don’t need a hug / Every time I put my hands together, God show me love,” she rapped, adding that, following the success of Fever, she’s got the kind of money “where you happy alone.”

Sway encouraged Meg to keep going after that, but when she laughs and says she’s done, there’s no arguing with her. Apart from the freestyle, the rapper also gave a full interview to Sway, elaborating on everything from her life as a student to the confident sexuality of her music. You can watch her freestyle above, and watch the rest of her interview with Sway below.