Megan Thee Stallion Teases Her New Song ‘Sex Talk’ With A Clever Twist On Late-Night Hotlines

03.20.19 10 mins ago

Getty Image

Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion has come seemingly out of nowhere to become hip-hop’s talk of the moment, blowing up after her run of attention-grabbing freestyles sent listeners looking for her 2018 debut, Tina Snow. She’s striking while the iron is still smoking hot, promoting her next album coming later this year with a flurry of photoshoots, magazine profiles, freestyles, and the album’s first single, “Sex Talk.” To tease the new song, she created a special hotline in a parody of ’90s-era late-night phone sex hotlines to offer a preview to anyone who calls in.

Calling the number listed in the tweet above connects to a snippet of the song in which Megan snaps off some her trademark, rapid-fire bars over a thudding but minimal beat consisting of a booming 808 and a swinging clap. With “Sex Talk” dropping in two more days, it’s a clever way to build excitement — and, no doubt, to gauge it as well since there’s probably a computer somewhere tallying the call-ins and their respective area codes. In fact, after you hang up, you’ll receive a text promoting the single as well as offering fans a chance to sign up for text updates from the star. It just goes to show that Megan’s sudden rise to prominence is no accident — she’s as smart and calculating as they come, which means she’s likely here to stay, despite what her detractors in the peanut gallery may think.

Around The Web

TAGSMegan Thee StallionSex Talk
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP