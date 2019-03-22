Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fast-rising Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion has blown up off the strength of her ferocious freestyles and salacious singles like “Big Ole Freak,” but as it turns out, she can get even steamier. Her latest single, “Sex Talk,” is a rapid-fire display of just what its title says it is, with Megan rattling off high-speed rhymes about what she likes and how she likes it over a punishing, skeletal beat that makes a lot of noise with just an 808 and a snare.

“Sex Talk” is the first single from Megan’s upcoming album, Fever, and seems to be an oblique response to critics who’ve complained about her content after a flurry of freestyle videos went viral on social media along with her #BigOleFreakChallenge. While skeptics and purists praised her flow, they censured her viral challenge for prompting spontaneous outbreaks of twerking at gas stations, as well as her reliance on stereotypically sexy tropes as promotional tools.

“Sex Talk,” which Megan teased ahead of its release with a preview on a call-in hotline imitating the ’90s-style sex hotlines that preceded hookup apps and streaming sites, shows she’s unafraid to double down on the bawdy content that seemingly comes part and parcel with her high velocity flows. The two-minute song is effective as both a subtle clapback for her haters and a teaser for her album, building anticipation for Fever, and giving her fans a new anthem to twerk to.