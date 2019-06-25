Getty Image

Megan Thee Stallion’s rise from regional favorite to mainstream star has been swift and well-deserved. The Texas MC has taken the nation by storm through her patented mix of hot girl charm, top-tier skills, and eco-consciousness. She has shown herself to not only be a compelling performer, but also a student of hip-hop and the performers who paved the way for her.

Fittingly, during a recent visit to The Cruz Show on LA’s Real 92.3 (via Complex) she was asked to give a list of her top 5 female MCs. The 24-year-old’s answer probably won’t come as a surprise to most. “OK, so, we got Lil’ Kim, we got Missy, we got Eve, we got Foxy, and we got Megan Thee Stallion,” the “Big ‘Ol Freak” rapper said. Listing herself among the greats just a few years into her career is the type of unquivering confidence we’ve come to expect from the Houston rapper.

Megan was previous outspoken about women in hip-hop, calling out rap’s gendered double standard in a recent interview with The Fader. “They criticize you harder than they criticize men,” she said of rap’s reception of female artists. “If I was out there making little noises like Uzi and Carti be making, they would not rock with that.” Fortunately for Megan and the legion of other emerging female rappers, it looks like that standard is changing, slowly but surely.