Harlem’s Melii Has Delivered Her Icy Debut Album ‘Phases’

In October of 2017, Melii posted a video of her cover of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” to YouTube. It soon amassed hundreds of thousands of views and brought record labels knocking on her door. The following March, she struck gold with a song of her own. “Icey” a thumping, speaker-knocker with a hook so irresistibly confident it caught the attention of Rihanna.

Since then, the Harlem rapper has released a slew of other singles including, “See Me” and “HML” featuring fellow uptown native A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. After being tapped for an opening spot on Meek Mill’s Motivation Tour earlier this year, Melii’s star has only grown brighter. Now, the 22-year-old’s has arrived with her first full-length release.