Metro Boomin And 21 Savage Surround Themselves With ’10 Freaky Girls’ For An Opulent Video

01.22.19 2 hours ago

Metro Boomin and 21 Savage find themselves swarmed by a bevy of beauties in the low-lit video to their Not All Heroes Wear Capes standout, “10 Freaky Girls.” The second of their collaborations from the tape, “10 Freaky Girls” finds Savage flexing on a Metro banger full of triumphant trumpets and soulful samples. The pair mug their way through the video alongside a “classic” car — an old, wood-sided station wagon — the lingerie-clad entourage of models, and a marching band.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes was Metro Boomin’s follow-up to his 2017 collaborative tape with Big Sean, Double Or Nothing, which likewise expanded Metro’s palette of unusual trap sounds. Meanwhile, Savage’s appearances on the album were the first signal that he was ready to make his own comeback with the No. 1-selling I Am > I Was, which dropped a few weeks late because he claims he forgot to turn it in. Savage’s other contribution to the Metro tape, “Don’t Come Out The House,” led to a meme about the rapper using an “ASMR” flow, which inspired the title of a song on his own album where he doubled down on the eccentric delivery and illustrated the same sense of detached humor that influenced him to title his own debut project Issa after another popular social media meme made a clip of him describing his forehead tattoo to a bemused interviewer go viral.

