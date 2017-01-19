Where's Quavo? A post shared by Jeff Weiss (@passionweiss) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:18am PST

The mass hysteria created when Migos’ runaway hit “Bad and Boujee” comes on in public settings is inescapable. No one can keep their cool once Offset says “You know” and it all goes downhill from there. If you don’t believe it, just watch how crazy it got once the trio performed the track during a performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and their music friends like Chance The Rapper, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, YG and even Lakers players Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson joined them on stage at The Novo DTLA.

And it’s not just the artists who go wild. The fans in attendance, perhaps taking their cues from that one Nigerian crowd that went viral, erupt with glee, too. From the stage to the venue floor, everyone in attendance is jumping and yelling lyrics at the top of their lungs, which is really what the music’s all about — having good, unadulterated fun in the moment.

Don’t expect the “The Beatles of this generations” to slow down anytime soon. In fact, it would be nice if we could just fast forward a few days and get to their Culture album already instead of having to wait all the way to January 27th.

Check out more clips from the performance below.