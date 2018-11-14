Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In their ballerific “Carpool Karaoke” appearance with James Corden, Atlanta trap stars Migos break down hits from Whitney Houston, Neil Diamond, and more as they trek through the streets of LA in a Range Rover, showing their host how to count stacks in style.

If you didn’t know any better, you might be shocked to find out Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff know all the words to “Sweet Caroline” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” but given their penchant for bringing melodic musicality to the bass-heavy trap genre they’ve helped pioneer over the years, it makes perfect sense that they’d be up on different pop hits from the past few decades.

Even more amusing is watching the adorably British Corden lovingly bop along along to “Bad N Boujee” with the enthusiastic charm of an overgrown schoolboy. The quartet play off each other well, wringing every ounce of comedic potential out of their misadventures as they set the record straight on the invention of the dab and show off their cash and detail their strip club exploits. Apparently, $20,000 in one-dollar bills looks more like a flood than “making it rain.”

They even stop to pick up some “drip” for Corden at a local boutique, which makes him feel like he’s in a spaceship, decking him out in a shiny coat that makes him look a little like a foil-wrapped burrito from a taco truck. It’s incredibly funny and endearing and proves that Migos deserve as much screen time in the coming years as humanly possible.