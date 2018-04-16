Getty Image

Coachella is a stage unlike any other in the world. On the one hand, with seemingly the entire music industry either present or watching at home via the live stream, the festival gives artists one of the biggest possible platforms to stage either a Beyoncé-like career-defining performance, or a breakthrough moment. On the other hand, a few bumps in the road can stir up the Twitter trolls with a stunning degree of savagery.

Last year, Migos were one of the true highlights of Coachella, despite the fact that they weren’t even scheduled to perform. Instead, they just showed up several times during other people’s sets to steal the show. With that much history at their back, many assumed that the trio would pull off something special given their own time in the sun this year. This turned out not to be the case.

While Offset’s fiancé Cardi B burned down the stage elsewhere on the Polo Fields, the Migos set began late and was beset by sound problems all the way through. Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, to many observers anyway, seemed to be phoning their performance in, and when it came time to run through the track “Motorsport,” the subject of much controversy lately, they reportedly left out Nicki Minaj’s verse, suggesting all may not be well between the group and Nicki following her tearful interview speaking about the track on Beats 1.

Social media was very harsh in their judgement of Migos set, and you can check out the chief complaints below.



Migos was the worst set of Coachella fucked up speakers, waited 30 mins for them to come out, and the Dj played us when he started playing Migos songs and pausing it like they were actually singing 😤 — Faith (@FaithAngeliss) April 16, 2018

Biggest disappointment of Coachella was Migos. 🤷🏽‍♀️🙄 — nail_ā (@nail_lah) April 16, 2018

Damn Migos flopped at Coachella. Sooooooo disappointed. — Independant Variable (@alecbehrens) April 16, 2018

The Migos had the audacity to be 30 minutes late & then be boring. #Coachella — U BUM (@KyleeBeLike_) April 16, 2018

I can’t wait to walk it like I talk it, walk it, walk it, right out of Migos set… #coachella — Jesse Reyes (@TheJesseBlaze) April 16, 2018

@migos this is a mess… i want my money back #coachella — Marco Negrete (@marco_a_88) April 16, 2018

illenium, cardi B, Odesza and Eminem shoutout to you guys for coming out! fuck migos, ruined my night. #coachella — Karla Villajin (@Nadiineeeex3) April 16, 2018

Migos was the worst show at Coachella — ً (@bydeniseguevara) April 16, 2018

@Migos fucking sucked ass at @coachella. They should stick to guest appearances. Cardi was FUCKING AWESOME! — Trung Nguyen (@trungnguyen28) April 16, 2018

Migos got boo’ed at Coachella 😳 — Kyle Backer (@KyleBacker43) April 16, 2018

The fact that Migos got boo’d at Coachella lolol — ℳermaid ℳariah 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@MermaidMawiah) April 16, 2018

MIGOS suck live. I don’t know why they keep getting booked. I saw them last year at HARD. #Coachella — ᎫᏟ (@TheJCMendoza) April 16, 2018

I wish I had a million hands so I could give Migos a million thumbs down #coachella — Ben Tang (@benjamintang) April 16, 2018

The Migos set was complete trash and so was the sound system on Sahara @coachella — A$AP W O L F E (@TheyCallMeWolfe) April 16, 2018