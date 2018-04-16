Coachella is a stage unlike any other in the world. On the one hand, with seemingly the entire music industry either present or watching at home via the live stream, the festival gives artists one of the biggest possible platforms to stage either a Beyoncé-like career-defining performance, or a breakthrough moment. On the other hand, a few bumps in the road can stir up the Twitter trolls with a stunning degree of savagery.
Last year, Migos were one of the true highlights of Coachella, despite the fact that they weren’t even scheduled to perform. Instead, they just showed up several times during other people’s sets to steal the show. With that much history at their back, many assumed that the trio would pull off something special given their own time in the sun this year. This turned out not to be the case.
While Offset’s fiancé Cardi B burned down the stage elsewhere on the Polo Fields, the Migos set began late and was beset by sound problems all the way through. Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, to many observers anyway, seemed to be phoning their performance in, and when it came time to run through the track “Motorsport,” the subject of much controversy lately, they reportedly left out Nicki Minaj’s verse, suggesting all may not be well between the group and Nicki following her tearful interview speaking about the track on Beats 1.
Social media was very harsh in their judgement of Migos set, and you can check out the chief complaints below.
Join The Discussion: Log In With