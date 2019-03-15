Getty Image

As a group, Migos are mostly known for their inseparable bond, their triplet flow patterns, their clever ad-libs, and their breakneck music release schedule. After 2017’s Culture helped make them a household name with its standout single “Bad N Boujee,” they followed up within a year with Culture II, featuring “Motor Sport,” “Narcos,” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.” Naturally, many of their fans assumed they’d turn around the follow-up third Culture album with a similar release schedule, but that’s not so, according to Offset.

As the Migos member who most recently released his own solo album, Offset has been a bit more active on social media of late. Offering an “ask me anything” type situation for his followers, he answered such questions as who he’s influenced by, where the promised Migos documentary is, which of his own tracks are his favorites, and of course, when Culture III is planned for release. Asked whether it’d be arriving soon, he replied, “Next year anniversary,” which means January 27, 2020. That dates gives he and his bandmates plenty of time to fine-tune their next album, addressing the concerns over the rushed production of Culture II and ensure they deliver what their label’s name has always promised — quality control.

In the meantime, there is plenty of Migos material for them to work with for the rest of the year, even if they do need a bit of a break. All three members released solo projects in 2018, so giving those room to breathe and work singles wouldn’t be a bad idea at all. They could also pursue side projects like their performance at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards this spring. As big as Migos have gotten, they can probably afford the vacation time.