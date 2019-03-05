Getty Image

The 2019 McDonald’s All-American Games are set for later this month in Atlanta, showcasing some of the best, young, up-and-coming basketball talent in the country. Each year at the games, fans are given the opportunity to catch some of the nation’s rising hoops talent as they hone their skills against one another in one of the biggest amateur basketball exhibitions around, but this year, they’ll also get courtside seats to a free Migos concert as well. The Games’ halftime performer was announced and it’s no surprise to find that hometown hereos and consummate hustlers, Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff will be putting on a show for the assembled roundball enthusiasts.

The rosters for the Games were announced late January, with standout boys Bryan Antoine, Isaiah Stewart, James Wiseman, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Vernon Carey, Jr. and girls stars Aliyah Boston, Diamond Miller, Haley Jones, Jordyn Oliver, and Kierstan Bell set to make their national bows. Past participants in the McDonald’s All-American Games have gone on to make huge impacts at the professional level, including Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving, Maya Moore, and Skylar Diggins.

Halftime performers Migos are quickly becoming as synonymous with hoops as they are with trap rap and ad-libs, providing their likenesses to games, commercials for stars like LeBron James, and participating in the NBA’s celebrity All-Star Game. Quavo even adopted a Huncho Hoops theme for his “How Bout That?” music video. Migos will also help unveil the new Adidas gear the players will wear during the event, including the brand’s latest shoe models from the Boost and James Harden lines, as well as the first-ever laceless Adidas basketball shoe, the Next Level.

The 2019 McDonald’s All-American Games will take place March 27. Tickets for the game can be purchased here.