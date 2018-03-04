Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Migos’ second SNL performance of the evening after the surprisingly high-energy presentation of their song, “Stir Fry,” was the Culture II track “Narcos.” The three-man band from Atlanta kept the party going with the Latin-infused album cut, especially highlighting Takeoff’s standout, rapid-fire anchor verse. Offset and Quavo hyped the often overlooked third member as he took center stage to rattle off his machine-gun rhymes with his customary, cool-under-pressure delivery.

Although Migos showed some aptitude for sketch comedy with Charles Barkley in the promo for tonight’s episode, their actual appearance on the show was limited to music. Despite the distinct lack of North Side Atlanta shout-outs throughout the episode, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff made the most of their set and continued expanding the global domination of pop culture they began back in 2015 with “Look At My Dab.”