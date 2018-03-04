Watch Migos’ Rapid-Fire Performance Of ‘Narcos’ On ‘SNL’

#SNL
03.04.18 6 days ago 2 Comments

Migos’ second SNL performance of the evening after the surprisingly high-energy presentation of their song, “Stir Fry,” was the Culture II track “Narcos.” The three-man band from Atlanta kept the party going with the Latin-infused album cut, especially highlighting Takeoff’s standout, rapid-fire anchor verse. Offset and Quavo hyped the often overlooked third member as he took center stage to rattle off his machine-gun rhymes with his customary, cool-under-pressure delivery.

Although Migos showed some aptitude for sketch comedy with Charles Barkley in the promo for tonight’s episode, their actual appearance on the show was limited to music. Despite the distinct lack of North Side Atlanta shout-outs throughout the episode, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff made the most of their set and continued expanding the global domination of pop culture they began back in 2015 with “Look At My Dab.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSMigosSNL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP