Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the latest video from Culture II, “Narcos,” Migos play the role of Miami drug kingpins, taking visual cues from classic crime films like Scarface. Posted up in an ornate, opulent mansion, the boys set up shop while flexing their material riches and racing speedboats across the Miami waterfront.

Along with the standard huge piles of cash and heavily-armed bodyguards, the spot is also adorned with other drug-movie tropes like half naked women preparing to smuggle cash and product, shootouts with SWAT, and the ever-popular scuba diving drop-off/pickup of the latest shipment. The video is directed by Quavo with co-direction by Joseph Desrosiers and features a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from 21 Savage.

While Culture II was a supersized collection that overwhelmed as much as it entertained, one thing it did provide was a wealth of potential singles for Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff to mine for the remainder of the year and that’s exactly what the Atlanta trap rap trio has done. After fun and creative videos for previous singles “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It,” that saw the boys delve into sci-fi, kung-fu movies, and even Soul Train, it looks like it’s back to business as usual, with “Narcos” returning to the drug-trafficking narrative that most closely resembles the content of their rhymes.

With a new single, “Notice Me,” already in rotation, the next video concept from Migos will have some pretty big shoes to fill. Culture II is out now.