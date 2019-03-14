Getty Image

Once upon a time, Ol’ Dirty Bastard grabbed an awards show mic to proclaim that Wu-Tang Clan is for the children. The reason this event became seared into pop culture’s memory is because of the incongruity of the statement. With rhymes full of both oblique and direct references to drugs, murder, sex, and various crimes, Wu-Tang’s music couldn’t be considered “kid friendly” to any but the most generous of parents and authority figures.

And yet, here we are, 25 years later, with the announcement that Migos — who share plenty of content similarities with the Wu, if not stylistic ones — will perform at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Considering how much they rhyme about selling drugs and shooting people, it’s unclear which of their songs would be able to make it through the censors intact, but hey, tweens of the digital age are already exposed to enough foul language and creepy memes through the internet that maybe “Narcos” would seem tame by comparison.

According to Billboard, the trio will be joined by DJ Mustard, which suggests they’ll be performing their collaboration with the 10 Summers chief, “Pure Water.” Any and all references of the “ten bad bitches” who are after Quavo will presumably be scrubbed, but we’ll all have to tune in March 23 to see if Offset’s brick makes it through the lobby or if Takeoff still references Backwoods for a crowd of hyper 12-year-olds.

The Kids Choice Awards will also be hosted by DJ Khaled.