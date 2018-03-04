Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After showing off some of their comedic chops in an irreverent promo with Charles Barkley, Migos hit the Saturday Night Live stage to perform their hit single, “Stir Fry.” As opposed to many of their recent performances of the smash single, this time they added a live band. It turns out that was all they needed to turn their energy way up.

Compared to their previous performance alongside Katy Perry last year, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff seemed much more comfortable performing at their own pace without the avant-garde posturing that made that one so awkward.