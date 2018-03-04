After showing off some of their comedic chops in an irreverent promo with Charles Barkley, Migos hit the Saturday Night Live stage to perform their hit single, “Stir Fry.” As opposed to many of their recent performances of the smash single, this time they added a live band. It turns out that was all they needed to turn their energy way up.
Compared to their previous performance alongside Katy Perry last year, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff seemed much more comfortable performing at their own pace without the avant-garde posturing that made that one so awkward.
CRAP MUSIC AND their voices were manipulated sorry not real talent
Bruh…I know we live in a laid-back age of “too cool to sweat” mumble rappers, but there was zero energy in this performance. Like, none. I clicked on both Migos SNL articles hoping to be pleasantly surprised by their performance, but this shit is fucking weak. I know that’s who they are, they’re never gonna have a hype live set, but don’t spin it like they “turned their energy way up” just because, what, they’re standing up? Not in a coma? Their cameo on Atlanta is the only time they’ve entertained me outside of their actual music videos/songs.
“Get used to seeing them everywhere in 2018, because they’re not going away anytime soon”……is that a threat
They looked bored and disinterested. Maybe Aaron gave us the wrong video, the one I saw wasn’t helped in either sound or energy by the “live band” (drums and bass?).
Aaron, wtf are you even talking about? I love migos. This performance was flat as fuck tho.
Lol yo how much of a Migos D rider is Aaron? I watched the performance before clicking the article. I saw zero energy, just a regular ass Migos weak performance. Soon as I watched it, I knew Aaron wrote this article