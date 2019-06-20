Getty Image

Despite its title, Migos new single “Stripper Bowl” isn’t actually about strippers, which might be a missed opportunity. Anytime you name a song “Stripper Bowl,” it really should be 100 percent about some sort of competition between exotic dancers. Instead, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff whip out some pyrotechnic verses praising their lifestyle of money, traps, and “big guns all through the city.” Of course, from the snippet of the possible music video they shared on Instagram, that didn’t stop them from taking it to the strip club for a test run. That video is presumably on the way, but for now, here’s the track:

Produced by Buddah Bless, “Stripper Bowl” finds Migos warning that clout chasing “could get dangerous,” which is pretty accurate advice — just ask Tekashi 69. However, for the Atlanta trap trio, it’s just a day in the life, with the titular party as the icing on a cake that includes automatic rifles, traps that stay jumping, and of course, stacks of money just waiting to get spent. As it turns out, the actual Stripper Bowl was a party thrown by Migos’ label Quality Control in February of this year just after the Super Bowl took over Atlanta with a series of other, more brand-friendly, associated events. As for the song itself, there’s no telling where it might end up, but with Migos’ members hinting at new music coming next year, it shouldn’t take too long to find out.