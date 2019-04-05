Getty Image

Miguel has been getting in touch with his roots lately and now, he has a brand new album to show off his love for his heritage. Today, the singer released Te Lo Dije, a five-song EP featuring some of his favorite songs sung in Spanish, a first for him after first writing a full Spanish song. “Caramelo Duro,” on his 2017 album, War & Leisure.

Te Lo Dije translates to “Told You So,” which is also the name of a song from War & Leisure. Each of its five songs is a Spanish-language take on his favorites from that album, including “Banana Clip,” “Sky Walker,” and “Criminal,” which now features a guest verse from Spanish rapper C. Tangana. The title track also features instrumentation from the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi band, La Flor De Toloache.

Miguel, whose father is Mexican and mother is Black, previously also sang a Spanish version of one of his English songs, “Remember Me,” on the soundtrack to Disney’s hit animated film, Coco, alongside Natalia Lafourcade. The resulting “Remember Me (Dúo)” won an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The singer laid low throughout 2018, touring his way across the globe, and got married to his longtime girlfriend Nazanin Mandi in November. Stream Te Lo Dije below and get it here.