Mike Dean Reveals How Much Travis Scott’s Profile Has Grown With Two Contrasting Instagram Clips

10.08.18 51 mins ago

Travis Scott has ascended to the top of the heap with Astroworld – but GOOD music engineer Mike Dean offered a humbling reminder that he started from the bottom. Dean posted two clips on his Instagram that encapsulate Travis’ newfound stardom. One video shows a younger Travis performing for a crowd of a couple dozen or so people. Then there’s a clip from last night of Travis in full “Sicko Mode” as the closer to the Austin City Limits Festival – just a night after performing at Saturday Night Live. Dean’s caption was simply, “what a difference 5 years makes.” He added that, “we came a long way @travisscott this gives all young artists hope.”

Indeed it does. Travis has had his share of obstacles, from trying to get noticed among the sea of trap rappers to criticisms of his sound once he did become a known name. But 2018 helped to shed all the negativity and see him rise as one of the biggest artists in the game and a testament to the musicality of trap music.

Travis will continue to be a figure of hope throughout the year, first at his Astroworld Festival in his native Houston, then on a hotly-anticipated Wish You Were Here tour that starts in November.

