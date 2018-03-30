Getty Image

The world is looking out for new Nicki Minaj music – and we may not have that much longer to wait. She’s been in recluse for much of 2018 after dropping a slew of singles like “She For Keeps” with Quavo, “The Way Life Goes (remix)” with Lil Uzi Vert, and “Motorsport” with Cardi B and Migos last year. “Rake It Up” with Yo Gotti was perhaps the biggest hit she was involved in last year, thumping through strip clubs throughout last summer. The MikeWill Made-It track may have started a trend, as he hinted as new music down the pipeline. He posted Nicki’s new Mercedes Benz commercial, then captioned the video “me and Nicki have some fire on the way.”

I guess Me & Nicki got 🔥 otw 🤷🏾‍♂️…#theyearoftheEar pic.twitter.com/ejdiIkAuts — Mike WiLL Made It 🦍 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) March 30, 2018

Was Mike Will Made-It hinting that the uptempo beat in the commercial is from an upcoming collaboration with Nicki? Mike Will just released Edgewood with Atlanta trap star Trouble – which got a Kendrick Lamar co-sign – and is finalizing Rae Sremmurd’s SremmLife 3 bonanza. Those are already two well-regarded albums, but it looks like the prolific producer may have more in the pipeline to feed his fans in 2018.

Will Nicki hit us with another summer banger and then roll out her highly anticipated new album? We’ll soon see.