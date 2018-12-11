Top Dawg Entertainment is rapidly becoming one of the biggest names in music, wrapping up their Championship arena tour earlier this year, and securing a bushel of Grammy nominations, but maybe the truest sign of their brand’s strength is the fact that even their in-house engineer has his own tour now. MixedByAli, the studio session mastermind who touches all of the label’s hit records from Black Panther‘s soundtrack to Jay Rock’s Redemption, has become one of the most sought-after engineers in the game. Now, he’s partnering with Engineer Ears online mixing service to share his skills and secret studio sauce with other aspiring engineers with the Seeing Sounds Workshop/Masterclass tour.

The tour will consist of a series of workshops/lectures where Ali will share the story of his come-up from former high school All-American football player to multiple Grammy Award nominations for his work with TDE, and his spot on Forbes‘ 30-Under-30 list. He’ll also break down some of the hits he’s mixed in the past while demonstrating mixing techniques for a hands-on lesson for attendees. If you’re a recording engineer who wants to learn from one of the best, most recognizable names in the business, you won’t want to miss the tour when it comes to your area.

The tour will run from January 13 in Los Angeles to June 16 in London. Tickets can be purchased at SeeingSounds.org. Check out the dates below.

01/13 — Los Angeles

02/10 — Atlanta

02/24 — Miami

03/15 — Austin

03/24 — Las Vegas

04/07 — New York

04/18 — Houston

05/05 — Toronto

05/19 — San Francisco

06/16 — London, UK