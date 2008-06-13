Mixtapes For Download

06.13.08

Kardi_Clinton_Mixtape_Front
Download

More mixtapes for download below…


Kardi_Clinton_Mixtape_Back

cnn 
Download

01. CNN News (Intro)
02. Its A Body
03. Set It Off (ft. Swizz Beatz)
04. Get It In
05. Body in The Trunk (Pt. 2)
06. Under The Bus (ft. Jadakiss)
07. Whooo You (ft. Itz Him)
08. U Aint A Gangsta
09. D.O.A.
10. Seduction (Skit)
11. Slingin’ Night And Day
12. Phone Call to Heaven
13. World Is Gettin’ Smaller
14. We Shine
15. Hollywood

no
no1
Download(via SOHH)

d
Download

fel
Download

as
Download

miss
Download(via IllRoots)

