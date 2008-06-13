More mixtapes for download below…
01. CNN News (Intro)
02. Its A Body
03. Set It Off (ft. Swizz Beatz)
04. Get It In
05. Body in The Trunk (Pt. 2)
06. Under The Bus (ft. Jadakiss)
07. Whooo You (ft. Itz Him)
08. U Aint A Gangsta
09. D.O.A.
10. Seduction (Skit)
11. Slingin’ Night And Day
12. Phone Call to Heaven
13. World Is Gettin’ Smaller
14. We Shine
15. Hollywood
some good stuff.
keep it up.
WACK!!!!!I NEED SOME CASSIDY,JADAKISS,FAB,LLOYD BANKS,G-UNIT,50 CENT,YA BOY,JOELL ORTIZ,T.I,LUDACRIS,LARCENY MIXTAPES..
^ ur wack for bumping 50 cent and TI
Yaboy,da nigga is trash
Ey, that Set It Off joint gon’ be hot! Kardinal be fresh for a while now though.
asher roth dude be soundin like eminem
Topic, that ni99a is doing some good shyt
where is Styles P at on this website kmt ??