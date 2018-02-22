‘Nobody Knows’ Mozzy’s Pain On The Jay Rock-Assisted First Single From His ‘Spiritual Conversations’ EP

02.22.18 2 weeks ago

Instagram

Mozzy has long been one of the Golden State’s best-kept secrets, but after signing with EMPIRE and #kickingdacup upon the birth of his child, the year old is clear-minded and ready to keep ascending into the hip-hop mainstream. He’s dropping his upcoming Spiritual Conversations EP on March 2nd. Spiritual Conversations will be his first project as a signed artist. That name is fitting, given that most hip-hop fans may know him for having his 1 Up Top Akh album title referenced by Kendrick Lamar at the Grammys. The title is a reference to keeping your god above everything else, which is a refreshing mission statement given how many rappers of his ilk are money-over-all-else.

Mozzy got help from another TDE-repper recently, as Jay Rock and vocalist DCMBR joined him for the pensive “Nobody Knows,” which released today. The introspective banger shows Mozzy reflecting on his time in the streets, trying to stay away from the fakes but keeping his loved ones ever-close. “Started lookin’ for love it was so hard to find/b*tches tell me they love me I never believe them lies/n—–s tell me they love me I never believe them lies,” he reflects, proving that even if he’s spiritually grounded he’s not any less jaded by previous circumstances. Jay Rock follows up with a typically passionate verse, keeping the momentum going from his “King’s Dead” collaboration with Kendrick and Future.

You can pre-order Spiritual Conversations via iTunes here.

Around The Web

TAGSJay RockMozzy

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP