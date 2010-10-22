MTV Ranks Nicki Minaj The 6th Hottest MC

Good position for Nicki Minaj?
not a fan of any of her singles
BUT SHE THE 3RD HOTTEST RAPPER BEHIND ONLY EMINEM N KANYE
AGAIN… “FUCK MTV, BET, ANY TV, AND THE BOAT ON SWAYS HEAD”
TOLD YA!!!! Next up is Rozay. Still don’t agree with the list tho.
LMAO Fuck that bullshit!
so they gonna put let me guess ; Ross #5, Drake #4, Jay-Z #3, Kanye #2 and Em #1
Banks + Fab > 10-5 (I’ll give Drake a chance cuz he sold like a motherfucka)
I got Em comin in at number 1. Drake will def. be top 3. If Hov not on the list then Drake will be number 2. Ross number 3 even though he is bbetter than Drake. But its anyones guess who will be Top 5.
aaaaaaahhhhhhh and there goes the dynamite. (cleveland voice)
i will never watch mtv again thats a fact
the whole rap or hip hop industry is lame. everyone is a di** rider now and days. nobody popular is saying anything but some some gay a** nursery rhymes. if you like any rapper now in days then you lame as well. but it your fault for buying this trash.
She should be in the top three this year im sorry but sh shitted on J in monster and that verse is enuff to put her in the top three!
Nigel nobody is checking for these posts even tho im commenting. MTV list is irrelevant to me and many others would agree.
keep in mind people this is whos the hottest not the best. so lets leave it at that. the bet shit was a fiasco. but this is a different category.
how could you disagree ? … do you guys not get the memo of “Hottest MC” ?
idiots
MTV DOESNT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH MUSIC ANYMORE!!! SO REALLY WHO THE FUCK ARE THEY???.. THATS WHY THEY HAVE MTV JAMS CAUSE THEY DONT PLAY MUSIC ON MTV…DOES ANYONE GET THAT? ALL THEY ARE IS A REALITY TV CHANNEL NOW CAUSE THEY ATTRACT ALL DICK RIDERS. PERIOD…SAME WITH BET FUCK THE TV..BIGGEST BRAIN WASHING TOOL EVER CREATED
shes way over rated, her album will sell 60k first week
I got a position for her ass and it aint #6 lol.
Lol at Lil Wayne’s puppet being ranked higher than him.
#5 Rozay #4 & #3 = Hov & Drake, IDK which order. #2 = Kanye #1 = Eminem
I give up on hip hop
Ya’ll niggaz is really some hatin’ bastards. Hottest, not best. And as far as females go she got dis shit on lock anyway. And she higher than Wayne cuz da nigga been locked up all year. I guarantee you if dey redid dat shit right now he’d be higher up due to his album sales. And wat is dude talkin’ bout Ricky better den Drake? Did you miss Aston Martin Music or somethin?
She definitely deserve it!
i dont really agree with her being on the list because what have she really accomplished i understand she could put a nice little 16 together but i still wanna hear what an album could sound like cause those last 3 singles was trash
so to me she just an mix tape rapper and the only reason she the hottest female in the game is because she is the only active female in the game. im sorry there just not enough to say about her
omg this is it fuck hip hop mtv killed it
FEELS LIKE MTV IS ON A FUCKIN PAYROLL OR SOMETHIN
bugatti boys rocks
2chain in clocolan high school rocks
motlalentwa suks
g-hoopy you are thinking wrong trace and mtv always rocks bitch
