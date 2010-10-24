MTV’s Full Top 10 Hottest MC’s List

I see Kanye West at the third spot, but he has only been hot for the last 2 months. Plus I wouldn’t say he has had a major hit. So I don’t see how you put him over Rick Ross, Drake and Nicki Minaj. What I don’t like about these lists is that they are more focused on what happen in the last few months than the entire year. Leave your thoughts on the list below.
1. Eminem
2. Jay-Z
3. Kanye West
4. Drake
5. Rick Ross
6. Nicki Minaj
7. Lil Wayne
8. Waka Flocka
9. B.O.B.
10. Ludacris
Honestly Jay ain’t did shit dis year either…
are people scared to put eminem lower then #1 eminem is overrated he def isnt #1 on any list, but anyways no list is a real list cause its all opinion but still eminem is white boy trash
No way in hell Waka Flocka should ever be mentioned on a list like this. He dont even rap…nigga just yells brick squad into the mic.
Eminem had the best year out of all these rappers. Highiest selling album of the year. Two of biggest singles (not afraid, love the way you lie) his album was number one for seven weeks. Almost 3 million in two months. C’mon there nobody out there that doing it like he is right now.
Jay-Z didn’t do shit this year but a few guest appearances and some tours. MTV is some dick riders for that one. Ludacris also doesn’t belong on the list over Fabolous or J.Cole.
As usual, Jigga gets props off being who he is…he could breathe over a track and people will say it was the hottest verse ever. He shoulda dropped outta top 5.
Em got snubbed in 09 because his album “wasn’t hot enough”. Jay does NOTHING this year yet gets the second spot? Fuck you, MTV.
Jay deserves the spot but they can’t say one thing for Eminem and justify it and then just ditch that reasoning the next year.
Weezy below Drake and Minaj is a joke, Minaj blows, so does Officer Ricky.
4-9 shouldnt be on any list thats refering to hiphop dats what i believe
im still mad wayne is as num 7, man has put out 2 albums in one year, he’s done things in jail that rappers dnt do in their career
waka dont deserve a top ten
MTV on Eminem’s nuts. Faggots outside of his album selling better he hasn’t done anything different from last years relapse in terms of there dumbass categories. And where are lloyd banks, 50 Cent. And then you got shit wannabes like Nicki, Waka.
brick squad
Wayne should be much higher. J Cole should be on the list. @ Skratch-why you gotta hate on Em cos he white? Get over it!!!!He is a very talented guy!! Wacka Flocka is Whack simple as!!!! Jay isnt doing it for me at all recently and as much as I love Nicki there are others that should be higher. I can understand Drake but not sure about the spot. I personally think Jada and Jeezy should be on there too!!!
Lil Wayne should be higher and Jay should be lower on this list cause Wayne put out 2 albums and Jay none.
Drake should be 2 IMO cause he has been hot the whole past year period.
Kanye at 3 is debatable cause you can argue he hasn’t done shit before he started dropping these GOOD friday tracks.
Officer Ricky has had a good year with being on everyone remix and putting out a solid album. 5 is fair but you can argue he should be higher.
Wacka Flocka my ass….
Em deserves number 1.
This shit is a joke. MTV isn’t even a credible music source anymore. All they have is that fucking jersey shore show. Waka flocka is the worse rapper ever. Soulja boy is better than that nigga. And how the Fuck you don’t include Wiz?????? He killed it in 2010. This list is fucking terrible. Fuck MTV.
How is MTV on Em’s nuts when he didn’t make the list last year even though he had the best selling album over hov? The whole list cant be respected because they don’t really consider the whole year they just consider a few months before they select this list.
i think jay should have been #1 but im ok with him being #2 and Eminem #1. jus as long as jay didn’t get topped by someone like Lil wayne.
I think Eminem is one of the all time greats but idk if he should b #1. His album was straight but it was a pop album. Marshal Matthers LP was a good album & Recovery was a good album but the difference is MMLP is a Hip-Hop CD while recovery is a Pop CD. The single with Rihanna is how the majority of the album sounds. Even though i disagree with Em being #1 Im happy for him. He went through a lot and to see him back in good health and at the top of the list is great. He seems like a really cool guy and he one of the best rappers of all time. I think hov could have been #1 but if there is anybody that im comfortable with beating jay-z, its slim shady. Congrats Em….
Hov’s free mason verse >>>> Carter 3, rebirth & Im not a human being all put together
how da fuck is Jeezy not on this list he don put out 3 mixtapes this year better then any album that came out from any of dudes lame fucks
Nigel instead of complaining why kanye is on number #3 you should ask yourself how the fuck waka flocka is on the list at all.
i agre wit young jeezy shud b on da list
This list make no sense, they have different criteria for each artist, some get put on cuz of the mainstream success and the other get put on for how many songs they got in the club, honestly jay shouldnt be on the list, i mean he still the greatest rapper but that dnt mean he suppose to be on every list just cuz he hov, but em is number one and if u dnt think so ur fooling urself, em had this year on locked, and drake should of been number 2, last year he was #3 just of hype and now that he done shit worth mentioning now he #4? smh
waka flocka really fucks up this whole list……..
my nigga jeezy da most consestent nigga in the rap game his mixtapes was better then ANY album that came out this year plus he make money and he got club play…wtf else da nigga gotta do to get respect…he killed jus bout at least one beat from all these lames tracks way harder then they did false list jus like BET shit
wait nigel you sure u got the list right, they saying kanye is 4th not 3rd
a few reasons y jay-z could’ve been #1
Performed at the world series
home & home Tour
1 of the biggest rap songs of the year (on to the next one)
Chopped it up with Oprah
Chopped it up with Buffet/Forbes
Had the Best verse on Thank me Later (Murdered Drake)
Had the Best verse on Teflon Don (Murdered Ross)
Topped the Forbes List Again
BP3 tour = Best tour of the year
He’s one of the blogs’ favorite subjects
In my book Jay-z should have been #1 but im happy for Eminem. He’s come a long way from his Encore/Re-Up/Relapse days….
I read all of your comment if everyone on the same page about hottest in the game this year shouldn’t wiz or curren$y be mention wiz had one the top 5 mixtapes this year and curren$y hustle this year was crazy the smokey robinson mixtape then pilot talk these shit crazy They hot with no air play
Where the hell is Banks and Fab ??? SMH !!!
they made the list of artists they like
This is the HOTTEST MC’s this has almost nothing to do with skill…remember and most of these ppl where HOT this year….but i feel Fab should be on da list too
This list is so inconsistent. For one artist they say he belongs on the list because of chart topping hits and sales, for another artist who did not drop an album or have any chart topping hits they say he should be also be there.
Jay-Z should not be on the list or he should be lower, he did not drop this year, or have any chart topping hits. Kanye West should be lower too, for the same reasons.
They are very inconsistent.
Co-sign eazyman, that the same shit im saying
I can not believe T.I not on the list
Eminem had the best year out of all these rappers so i dont know WTF y’all looking for..
This list is funny, where’s Fab Banks J.Cole??? Even Cudi is better than most rappers on the list.
many people seem to be upset that jay-z is on the list without dropping an album this year. Let me remind you Lil Wayne was #1 on this list without an album, Drake made the list last year without an album & nickie minaj is on the list without an album. I do understand why people single jay-z out for stuff that others have done in the past. It is because we hold jay to a higher standard than we hold all these other MC’s. Almost all jay-z’s albums were back to back but it looks like he is slowing down and not dropping an album every 8 months like he usually does.
not a fan but gucci should on the list dat nigga was locked up and dropped two hot albums and da list is bout who was hot dis year right but everybody should know by now dese list will never b accurate
SMH! the lack of Banks is really disturbing!
Its Only MTV… The People Know The Truth Of Who Should be Where… Disrespect …and who said numbers dont lie ?
the list is cool …how they manage to put wayne so low in the list …blows me away …dnt understand that shiiiiiiiiii at all …showdve been before YE ..or right affter him
Hottest artist this year 1.Eminem 2.Drake 3.Nicki Minaj 4.Wiz khalifa 5.Lil Wayne 6.Waka Flocka 7. Rick Ross 8.Gucci Mane 9.Kanye West 10.Tip/BOB/llyod banks
how can jayz be even in this…what has he in done in 2010 beside features….wayne is a lil back because he’s been locked up…how can drake not be in the top 3 the dude sold a million killed any verse….mtv is fuckin stupid they should all be fired…..wiz kush x oj need i say any more
Like damn no gucci. I know his album aint do wat it was supposed to but he still had 4 of the 10 best mixtapes of the year by far. But good looks havin luda on the list. i say outta all of them he the most consistent over the past decade. And pleez will people hop off em’s nutz. like forreal i aint hatin but that man could jizz on a album and will go platinum
Fab should seriously be on this list The guy was buzzin all year long Banks should be on there too Hes had a huge year And nigel please save your sales pitch for why Rick Ross is so good
@nc chillin …respect your opinion but idk how you can say Recovery is a pop album It might be his deepest album ever and lyrically its dope Love the way you lie is the only “pop” sounding song on there Ppl are gonna look back in 5 years and realize how crazy that album really is
why is waka flocka on this list im done now
I think you people miss the point. What happened this year is minute compared to the fact that this is supposed to be about the last decade! Which would be 200-2010..but they had to start at 1999 to include Eminem. But besides that their are way better arguments to be held. Drake doesn’t belong on the list..he has been a great story..blah blah. HE HAS 1 ALBUM & BASED ON THE CRITERIA THERE IS NO WAY HE SHOULD BE INCLUDED & NELLY & FABOLOUS ARENT!?? JADAKISS DOESN’T BELONG BASED ON THE CRITERIA EITHER EVENTHOUGH I HATE TO ADMIT IT. REMOVE DRAKE & JADA & ADD NELLY & FABOLOUS. RAP IS SO FORGETFUL..THERE WAS A GUY B4 50 CENT BY THE NAME OF JA RULE! EVERYBODY WAS A FAN UNTIL WANKSTA. HOW ABOUT DMX!! DAMN HIP HOP WAS SOOO MUCH BETTER BACK THEN.
i was surprised em came in number 1…but the title of the list is called “top 10 hottest mc of 2010” you have to think about the work the rappers put in. i agree that waka shouldnt be on any list, but you have to give the guy cred. for making hits like “oh lets do it”, “hard in the paint”, and “no hands” with roscoe and wale. its the work the artist put in, in the past year….thats why their on the list.
the is is correct…. am glad 50cent ain’t on the list cause he didn’t do anythang musically to be on