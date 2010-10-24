MTV’s Full Top 10 Hottest MC’s List

#Rick Ross #Nicki Minaj #Eminem #Drake #Kanye West
10.24.10

I see Kanye West at the third spot, but he has only been hot for the last 2 months. Plus I wouldn’t say he has had a major hit. So I don’t see how you put him over Rick Ross, Drake and Nicki Minaj. What I don’t like about these lists is that they are more focused on what happen in the last few months than the entire year. Leave your thoughts on the list below.

1. Eminem
2. Jay-Z
3. Kanye West
4. Drake
5. Rick Ross
6. Nicki Minaj
7. Lil Wayne
8. Waka Flocka
9. B.O.B.
10. Ludacris

