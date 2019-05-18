Getty Image

MusicCares — a nonprofit initiative started by The Recording Academy in 1993 in an effort to address social issues that directly impact the health and welfare of those within the music community — announced that it has launched the “Mac Miller Legacy Fund” to help young people who are struggling with substance abuse. The announcement was made on Thursday night during MusicCares’ annual concert for recovery. Miller’s friend Vince Staples broke the news during a brief tribute to the late rapper.

According to a statement posted on MusicCares website, an initial $50,000 to start the project will come from the Mac Miller Fund, the non-profit started by the rapper’s family after his death. The statement goes on to say that the Mac Miller Legacy Fund is “dedicated to helping members of the music community age 27 and under who are facing addiction.”

The Mac Miller Fund raised more than $1 million last fall through a combination of public donations and ticket sales for the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life concert at The Hollywood Bowl.

Miller’s family released a statement in conjunction with the MusicCares announcement: “These grants celebrate Malcolm’s life and legacy by funding two respected organizations that provide opportunities for young people to realize their talents and potential. It’s critically important to our family to fund a safety net for artists and musicians who are struggling with substance addiction. No life should be cut short for lack of expert help,” they said.

Miller passed away last September as the result of an accidental overdose. He was 26-years-old.