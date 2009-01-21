Nas’, “Black President,” Inauguration Performance

History = Black President > My President Is Black
It was written
Nas’ Black President is clearly the best tribute to Obama out there…………dude breaks it down from different viewpoints
;) i didnt catch this one… props
Not really suprised people didn’t have their hands up before he told them to put their hands up. As americans do we not know what good talent is any more. I bet if lil wayne was up there(lil wayne would never do a meaningful song like that), everybody would be hype in there. Anyway great song nas, yes we can, yes we did, and yes we will.
thats was nice performance why Nas can’t be more consistant?
green made a hot beat with a hot sample
give that to any artist and it would have been hot
no hate…props to nas
“if he dies we all die”
ya dig
Nice to Nas in the mix of things..he getting better performing live..luv this joint too..holla!
Top class!
Great song and great swag
I love how #6 gave props to Mr. Lantern. nobody notice how much that nigga does, he must be caking haaard
But this track is nice, and i cosign Nigel… History=Black President > My President Is Black (Even tho this is a banger)
“We aint ready to have a black president, dont conceal the fact the penitentiary is still pack’d with blacks” -2pac – Wonder IF Heaven Gotta Ghetto
If you aint ready to have a black president by know leave the fucking planet, good performance by the duo.
Nas did his thing!!! What a tribute!!!!
If only Pac was alive to see this! He’d be so happy
oh oh…..”bill O’really” about to go off on Hov and Jeezy for My President is black lyrics….hahaha
This devil is pure poison….lol
But you know what O’really, Your President is Black….”in fact he’s half white, so even in a racists mind he’s half right”
Oh yeah Eat a Dick Morris!!!
ENOUGH WITH THE FUCKING INAUGURATION POSTS I KNOW YALL GOT A FIRST BLACK PREZ BUT SHIT RELAX
Nas has The Best of all the Presidents songs, I mean after all he did coin the phrase(or put it out there) “Dead Presidents”
I usually don’t do this but realtalkny… whats up with that Bill O’reilly clip!?
@ #15. Apparently your not an american and don’t know anything about american history. Why is everyone talking about the inauguration?? Because since the beginning of our nation (almost 300 years) our presidents have been WHITE who enslaved AFRICANS that helped build this nation. So yes..while the media is over saturated about reporting obama being the first BLACK president..this is HISTORIC and us americans should be extremely proud that a MINORITY has finally become president. If your already tired about this..well im sorry because we will be talking about this for the next 100 years.
is the best i’ve ever seen Nasir do live. Lots of Passion- Good Stuff.
If heaven exists, Tupac is watching down with a smile, hearing his voice blast off them speakers on this,
The first day in History with a Black President.
Tupac R.I.P –
Barack, US and the world – Good Luck.
