Nas May Have Dropped The Title But Not The Controversy

This should be interesting, the media will be all over it.
Props MissInfo
my nigga Nas hahaha…am i 1st niggaz???
yeah the 1st nigger
Let’s Go Esco! (WHATITIZ!)
oh snap
In his interview at the grammys when he was wearing the nigger t shirt the lady interviewer asked him about hip hop is dead and he said something like oh im over that now thats old is he going to say the same shit next year about the nigger cd? i hope he isnt init it for just sales cos thats a real bitch thing to do hopfuly he on to something
Nas already told ya’ll the message was still gonna be the same…why not?
wow nas really knows how to sell records. The media was all over his album being called nigger so if he actually goes through with this he will get the attention he wants I just hope it doesnt backfire. I like nas :-)
ii wanna see dis
uh hooooo!!!
Nas tha efil4aggin
I’m supportin until I see some b.s.! I think this is some sh!t that needs to be adressed.
co-sign #6
Let’s go godson. Let the dialogue begin. This is bigger than Nas. I applaud this man for being daring enough to open the conversation. In the time where people are worried about how they will look and their careers Nas is doing something our so-called black leaders are scared to touch. This is about us as a people and opening our ears and minds. PEACE!!!
CO-SIGN #8. That’s some real talk right there. I feel the NaS momentum with this album and buzz that he is creating.
We all needa change our thought process and mentality. We need to change the way we perceive each other and our outlook on life. This is some RESOLUTIONARY SHIT. Yes RESOLUTIONARY!
oh yeah…..
ESCO LET’S GOO!!!!!!
We need to cut the lip service and get to doin!
Sites like these let the watcher know folks ain’t bout shit cause posts of social relevance don’t receive more than 30 post most times and i’m bein liberal sayin 30!
co sign 11
I’M WIT YOU NAS LETS DO THIS
Nas always comes with something potent!
nigga still wont go gold so it really doesnt matter lmao
Cosigns #8 and #11
Wooo-wheeee Nas, let’s get it.
Talk about Godson, Talk about it. Now I want to see what all of the “elders” and “leaders” have to say now.
They haven’t had anything to say to us regarding anything of substance since the end of the 60’s. My generation(the late 70’s early 80’s babies) was the first to basically raise ourselves….parents to into themselves and grandparents got too old and a little out of touch. Also, we were responsible for bringing up our bros and sis’ in a whole new world, new to us and to our elders, with NO help and now all we do is get criticized…..NO help, just criticism….Put it out there Nas
dan o director too Rick Cordero is kiln em right now.This album’s gonna be a classic. The songs i gheard from it have a message
nas is going through a mid-life crisis, thats all. this whole album went down hill after ginuwine turned down “you owe me pt 2”.
people literally stick their neck out and actually do something and thats who people want to criticize like #17…let’s go Esco…get it done cause 1968 and 2008 are only different in numbers…not ideals
nas ain’t the only one doin it big like this, krs been doin it for eva & many others but i take my hat off to nas bcuz our generation dont have a voice for the young ppl. we need more more inspirational music not dope boy or i’m a kill u music. thats whats wrong with the world today. i want my kids to grow up and have the same joys i did when we could play in the park withou worrying about a gun shot or child molesters or kidnappings. the season is upon us for change bcuz tomorrow aint promised
krs is too busy stroking his own ego to be productive
some Nas facts that his fans fail to accept
1. Nas works for the white man(Doug Morris, Universal Music)
2. Nas let his record label censor his title(he bowed down)
3. Nas called Def Jam the evil empire in 2002 and then signed with them in 2005
4. Nas signed a contract with Jay-Z who disrespected his daughter and baby moms
5. Nas looked mad ignorant and couldn’t articulate himself when he wore the nigger t-shirt @ Grammy Awards
video here:
6. Nas disses non-rappers such as Tiger Woods, Taye Diggs, Cuba Gooding Jr., Kobe Bryant for being whitewashed and having non-black wives when his own wife(Kelis) is only half black and is also half korean and some next shit
7. Nas disses the above mentioned athletes and celebrities but then gives props to Eminem in his new song “Be a nigger too”
^^^^ shut da hell up
