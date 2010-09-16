Nas Speaks On “Lost Tapes Volume 2”

“I’m unloading records I want the streets to hear,” the Queens rapper said in an e-mail. “Cleaning out my hard drives. Gonna do this, then start fresh. I’m dropping my solo LP before the summer of 2011. I love the energy the world has been giving me over the last two years. But now it’s time to focus on owning the streets again.”
via MTV
Esco!!!!!!!!!!!!! has returned…… Back to the real shit!!, to top it off He needs to feature on AZ DOD2…… who agrees?
yessss NASSS back up in dis bitch!!!!GOAT!!!!…#imjustsayin
Fooooool, own a wife and a house first b4 u can own the street, after stillmatic and godson dis nigga became inferior cus jigga is ahead of him! i’m nut h=a hater, i used to be a fan, but wen kelis played my nigga i realized dude was soft. look at him tryin claim the street now, nigga u’ll get played lmao!!!!!!
@ LAZ ur a groupie nigga, Az aint shyt nymre!!
@eblaze are you serious with that comment because how you know if this nigga got a house our not just hating for no reason. Glad you about to bring that you gave me power and who shot you back and might i say the first lost tapes was a classic.
there he is. kill em nas
EBLAZE LOLOLOL,I RESPECT EVERYONE OPINIONS ESPECIALLY YOURS, BUT SAYING IM A GROUPIE ,BRUVA YOU ARE A LOOSER!!! YOU DONT KNOW ME!!! YOU ARE BACKING JAY Z WHO HAS TURNT INTO R&B, DONT GET ME TWISTED, JAYZ IS SICK!!! BUT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT NAS HERE, REAL RAP, QB SHIT! YOU AND I BOTH KNOW LOST TAPES IS A CLASSIC AND PT2 WILL BE ALSO!!! KEEP IT MUSIC NIGGA!
There’s was a point in time when the word “nigger” was restricted to only be used by inner city minorities…”what up mah nigga”…or “that’s mah nigga” or simply “mah nigga”…now, it seems that not only inner city minorities are using it, but it has become a norm. Now you hear the white boys in great neck long island or the italians in jersey shore using it – in essence it gets thrown around frivolously – its an anomaly for a young inner city or suburban white kid not to use it when referring to their friends.
Well I feel the same way about the word “classic”. “Classic” was a term used in hip hop, when the album from start to finish was not only timeless, but the production was so keen and well put together, that no matter who rhymes on that beat, is not the same as the rapper whose voice initiated that record. Examples are Jay-Z “Can I Live” a record prodiced by Irv Gotti back in ’95-96, sampling the movie “dead presidents” or Nas’s “NY state of mind”…classic timeless records. Is like every key stroke within the production was tailor made for the artist. Remember those times? Well if you were too young to remember, I do. 1990s hip hop, ohh man good times.
Now you have @LAZ who said (and I quote) “…YOU AND I BOTH KNOW LOST TAPES IS A CLASSIC AND PT2 WILL BE ALSO!!!…”
^^^YOU SIR, ARE AN ABSOLUTE BRUTE.
Good Day.
Sensitive dudes kill me worrying about a rapper’s personal life. You got some emotional investment in what Nas do on his downtime???? You gone stop listening to michael jackson records cause he slept with lil boys? Or are you gone stop listening to Jigga cause he screwed everybody on the Rock?
Who gives a dayuum what these cats do when they not in the studio or on stage. I just want another full Nas studio album.
Sensitive azz niccas
LAZ says:
EBLAZE LOLOLOL,I RESPECT EVERYONE OPINIONS ESPECIALLY YOURS, BUT SAYING IM A GROUPIE ,BRUVA YOU ARE A LOOSER!!! YOU DONT KNOW ME!!! YOU ARE BACKING JAY Z WHO HAS TURNT INTO R&B…..
————————————————–
Jay-z is R&B..??? When did this happen….? Was it during the sold out back 2 back Yankee stadium shows or somewhere between the 11 number 1 albums? Or maybe it was when he sold out MSG in minutes…IDK but he kinda looks/sounds/seems like a MC 2 me. Anyway hopefully nas can drop some heat. I’ve listened 2 his latest albums but I was really into nas from illmatic to stillmatic. I hope he drops an album of that caliber, not to say his & Damian marley’s album wasn’t cool…
FUCK YES!! That’s one of the best NaS cd’s. can’t wait, escobar season has returned!!!!!!!!!!!
@southpaw, The subject is on Lost tapes U MUG!!!!,
I AGREE YH 90s hiphop! That was very good times…….
BUT SOUTHPAW WHAT ARE YOU SAYING, LOST TAPES WASNT A CLASSIC? IF YOU THINK NOT DONT BOTHER REPLY!!!
LOST TAPES 2 WILL BE CLASSIC ASWELL AS THE NEW SOLO ALBUM!
Im dun chatting to you DUMB Niggas, FIX UP!
dudes get to emotional, lol nothing but bitch ass niggas!
@LAZ so you are saying the lost tapes was a classic? I beg to differ.
I DONOT think lost tapes was a classic, I’m sorry to hurt your feelings. Nas is one of my favorite rappers, when he’s in his zone, but to call the lost tapes a classic is far fetched. I do give it strong solid reviews…like very strong…there were a few records on there that were ehhhhhhh. Very sorry to hurt your feelings…hehe
NaS is the greatest rap artist of all time. he owns the mic, he owns the streets and he OWNS the rap game. time to bring the heat once again esco and put jay back in his place…
is it just me or am i the only nigga that has lost tapes vol 2 already?
in my opinion lost tapes vol.1 is his best work… i think that shit is classic! Been waiting for vol.2 for years now! ESCO!!!!!!
Lost tapes was a classic and still is! @Southpaw you need to listen to that shit again. Drunk by Myself, Blaze a 50, and Fetus would destroy most of your favorite artists albums with just 3 songs. Just the concept songs better than niggas whole albums.
Lost tapes is a classic just because you dont think so bruh dont mean it aint that’s your opinion and this is ours. So if you think its not that’s cool but don’t talk side ways cause some people say it is southpaw. just tell me name one song on there that sucks
Nas is the GOAT but he sucks now…so does Jay-Z…You a billionaire fam how long are you gonna rap about selling dope. So tired and played out
@everyone coming at my neck cause I said lost tapes is not a classic. the song doo rags is garbage. the song is weak compare to the rest of the album. There are other songs like nothings lasts forever which are weak as well.
@ steels looking dead at you…..Nas’s is one of my favorite rappers – so you’re not making any sense when you say:”Fetus would destroy most of your favorite artists albums with just 3 songs” SMH dumb-ass
Illmatic>Lost tapes in my opinion.
There are no weak songs on illmatic not ONE!!!!
@Buck_Tuffstick
Have you listened to Illmatic? You said Lost tapes is his best work? Just curious. And if you have listened to illmatic and still think lost tapes was his best work, then I will not insult you, believe me, because is all opinion, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But that was a bold statement and I respected it. I just feel Illmatic was a master piece in my eyes. Just 10 songs of NYC raw pictures and early 1990s shit…CRAZY!
@@ LAZ MUCH RESPECT BRUV, BUT IM SURE U GAT MY POINT THO, NUT TO 4GET 1ST LOST TAPE WZ CLASSIC, BUT DNT THINK HE CAN MAK ANOTHER, HIS LAST HIT WS AFTA GODSON, NO ONE WS RELLI BUMPIN 2 DAT DAMIEN MARLEY COLLABO. BUT HERE AGAIN NAS TALKIN BOUT OWNING THE STREET, LIK HE IS A CAGE MONKEY!!
lost tapes 1 was a classic. i would be first in line to get a part 2.
black zombie is a true song because of the message. excited to hear more of nas meaning more chances for nas to make claassic songs again